Hydreight Technologies Inc.: Hydreight Technologies Acquires 5% Equity Stake in Perfect Scripts, LLC, with Option to Increase up to 40%, and Establishes Strategic Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS)(OTCQB: HYDTF)(FSE: SO6),("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a North American, fully integrated, mobile clinical network of nurses, doctors, and pharmacy distribution, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 14, 2025 and September 2, 2025, it has closed (the "Closing") the previously announced transaction with Perfect Scripts LLC ("Perfect Scripts"), an arm's length limited liability company based in Texas, in respect of a strategic partnership.

On Closing: (a) Hydreight acquired an initial 5% membership interest in Perfect Scripts in consideration for 2,250,000 common shares in the capital of Hydreight (the "Hydreight Compensation Shares"), with each Hydreight Compensation Share issued at a deemed price of CAD$2.30 per share, (b) Hydreight and Perfect Scripts agreed to partner to start a 503B pharmacy in the United States, (c) Hydreight will receive the lowest pricing for all products sold or made available by Perfect Scripts or its subsidiaries, and (d) Hydreight has been granted a right to (i) maintain its pro rata interest in the outstanding membership interests of Perfect Scripts (the "Pro-Rata Investment Right"), and (ii) acquire up to an aggregate 40% interest in the outstanding membership interests of Perfect Scripts (the "Up to 40% Option"), subject to certain conditions (collectively, the "Transaction").

In connection with the Closing, Hydreight and Perfect Scripts amended the definitive agreement dated September 1, 2025 in respect of the Transaction to set restrictions on the number of common shares of Hydreight (each a "Hydreight Share") issuable in connection with any exercise of the Pro-Rata Investment Right and the Up to 40% Option, whereby Hydreight agreed: (a) not to issue more than 12,000,000 Hydreight Shares to Perfect Scripts in total (not including the Hydreight Compensation Shares) and (b) not to issue Hydreight Shares to Perfect Scripts, if after such issuance, Perfect Scripts would own more than 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Hydreight Shares at any time.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee of $258,750, representing 5% of the deemed value of the Transaction, to a finder in connection with the Transaction.

The Hydreight Compensation Shares (i) vest in 25% increments every 1.5 months and will be fully vested on the date that is 6 months following the date of issuance, and (ii) are subject to a restriction on sale pursuant to which Perfect Scripts may sell a maximum number of Hydreight Compensation Shares as is equal to 5% of the five day average daily trading volume of the common shares of Hydreight on the TSX Venture Exchange for the immediately prior five trading days.

The Hydreight Compensation Shares have been issued under prospectus exemptions pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions of the Canadian Securities Administrators and in reliance upon exemptions from U.S. federal and state registration requirements and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and other hold periods in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and will bear legends to this effect.

Perfect Scripts LLC is the parent company of PerfectRx LLC, PerfectionRx LLC, and PerfectRx, and owns:

Its proprietary technology, PerfectOS.

PerfectRx LLC is a 503A retail dispensing pharmacy based in Iowa with a large pharmacy and data analytics team. PerfectionRx LLC operates out of a 30,000 sq ft licensed pharmacy and distribution center in Florida.



PerfectRx is a nationally licensed, HIPAA-compliant mail-order pharmacy operating in all 50 states, capable of shipping brand-name, 503A, and 503B compounded medications directly to patients.



Using its proprietary PerfectOS platform, the company offers digital prescription intake, automated accuracy checks, and real-time inventory and shipping integration.



PerfectRx currently can process over 150,000 prescriptions per day, with scalable infrastructure to handle demand surges.





Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight, commented: "This strategic deal locks in a rock-solid pillar for Hydreight's next stage of growth. By controlling production, distribution, and pricing for key pharmaceuticals, we're boosting our pharmacy margins, securing a consistent supply chain, and deepening our defensibility with true vertical integration. It's real barriers to entry, more margin, and stronger economics for every partner and licensee on our platform. The addition of a 50-state 503A pharmacy puts us firmly in the driver's seat on patient-specific meds with full compliance. Bottom line: this is more margin, more protection, and more upside - the kind of infrastructure that expands our product lineup and positions Hydreight for a stronger valuation multiple. It's another big step forward in our mission to transform access to modern healthcare. As per Forbes, It forecasts the U.S. compounding pharmacy sector at $6.31 billion in 2024, projected to reach $10.76 billion by 2033 ."

Brandon Rainone, Founder and Managing Member of Perfect Scripts, said: "We're very happy to be partnering with Hydreight and VSDHOne. Hydreight offers a unique and comprehensive legal and technology framework that we believe represents the future of personal care-and the only truly compliant way to access pharmaceutical products."

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated September 8, 2025, it has elected not to proceed with the proposed acquisition of the Dynamic IV Therapy Support AI Agent from Auxano One LLC and the parties have terminated the letter of intent dated September 5, 2025 in respect of this proposed transaction.

About Perfect Scripts LLC



Perfect Scripts LLC is the parent entity of PerfectRx LLC, PerfectionRx LLC and PerfectRx and holds all key assets, including Perfect Scripts' proprietary technology. PerfectRx LLC is a 503A retail dispensing licensed pharmacy operating in Iowa that employs a large pharmacy team and key data analysts for Perfect Scripts. PerfectionRx LLC is a licensed pharmacy headquartered in Florida with a 30,000 sq ft distribution center. Additionally, PerfectRx will also soon be opening a new location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area in 2025 to provide even greater capacity.

PerfectRx is a nationally licensed, HIPAA-compliant mail order pharmacy operating in all 50 states with multiple distribution centers with the ability to ship directly to patients any medication, including brand and 503A and 503B compounded versions. Perfect?RX specializes in comprehensive pharmacy services-including prescription filling, compounding, and health-related solutions-on a national scale. Our proprietary software, PerfectOS, enables seamless digital prescription intake, automated accuracy checks, and real-time inventory and shipping data integration. PerfectRx currently can process and fulfill over 150,000 prescriptions per day, with the capacity to rapidly scale for surges.

High-volume precision: Our automation systems ensure quality, reduce errors, and handle fluctuating demand seamlessly.

Compliant & secure: As a HIPAA-compliant operation, we maintain robust safeguards around patient data and transaction privacy.

Nationwide licensing: Serving patients coast to coast, we solve the geographic coverage challenge often faced by single-state players.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

