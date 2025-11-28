Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
WKN: 850226 | ISIN: US0258161092 | Ticker-Symbol: AEC1
PR Newswire
28.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
158 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Small Business Saturday

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 28th

  • U.S. stocks are little changed Friday morning in a shortened session as traders return from Thanksgiving. The Dow is up about 2% for the week, while the S&P 500 has gained roughly 3%.
  • Despite weekly gains, major averages remain on track to finish November lower amid recent volatility in AI-related stocks.
  • American Express rings the opening bell ahead of Small Business Saturday, which has generated an estimated $223 billion since 2010.

Opening Bell
American Express (NYSE: AXP) celebrates Small Business Saturday

Closing Bell
The New York Stock Exchange Celebrates Kids Day

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834310/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_28.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--american-express-marks-small-business-saturday-302628115.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
