RedChip Companies, Inc.: BullFrog AI and Myriad Uranium Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with BullFrog AI, Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRG) and Myriad Uranium Corp. (OCTQB:MYRUF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, November 29, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how BullFrog AI is transforming drug development through its scalable AI-driven platform, BullFrog Data Networks. Powered by the Company's proprietary bfLEAP causal AI engine, the platform enables biopharma clients to accelerate drug discovery, repurpose existing therapies, and optimize clinical trials by uncovering hidden biological relationships in complex data. Singh will highlight recent milestones, including a global collaboration with Sygnature Discovery projected to generate up to $15-$30 million in revenue through 2028, and the launch of the enterprise-grade Data Networks Solutions Library, expanding BullFrog's reach to large pharma. With an agile, low-burn high-margin business model targeting the $204 billion biopharma R&D market, BullFrog AI is positioned for scalable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Thomas Lamb, CEO of Myriad Uranium, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to outline the company's strategy to advance what is emerging as one of America's most consequential uranium exploration stories. Myriad is rapidly progressing its Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming-an historically drilled, district-scale asset with more than 2,000 legacy boreholes and a historic U.S. Department of Energy uranium endowment estimate of 245-655 million pounds* across the core and broader project areas. Recent drilling has exceeded expectations, with chemical assays confirming grades 20-60% higher than equivalent gamma probe readings and revealing new, deeper mineralized zones, significantly expanding scale potential. Lamb will also highlight Myriad's advancing Plan of Operations, upcoming drilling at high-priority targets such as Lucky Cliff, Mint, Gem, and Hesitation, and the company's 100%-owned Red Basin Project in New Mexico, a large roll-front system with historic indications of up to 45 million pounds of uranium. With tailwinds from accelerating global nuclear buildout, improving uranium prices, and growing demand from AI-driven energy consumption, Myriad is positioning itself as a premier U.S. uranium developer with a dual-asset portfolio, exceptional technical leadership, and a clear, capital-efficient path toward defining large-scale resources.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

About Myriad Uranium

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. A recent press release discussing the 1982 U.S. Department of Energy assessment of Copper Mountain's uranium endowment can be viewed here. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of U3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company also has a 100% interest, subject to completing a geophysical survey by January 31, 2026, in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, which has extensive near-surface uranium mineralisation and significant upside potential. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here. The final news release regarding chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling can be viewed here.

