This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Marion Bourdais-Massenet, Country Manager France at Viridi Energies Renouvelables. She says true inclusion comes from daily practice, allyship, and self-reflective leadership, encouraging young women to pursue their potential and contribute confidently to the energy transition.When I look back at how the renewable energy sector emerged, I'm reminded of how much courage and imagination it required. In the late 1990s, believing that wind and solar could power the planet was almost revolutionary, a shift away from fossil fuels at a time when few thought ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...