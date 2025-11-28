With effect from December 01, 2025, the subscription rights in Binero Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2025.
With effect from December 01, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Binero Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 30, 2025.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|BINERO TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027077439
|Order book ID:
|439040
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|BINERO BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027077447
|Order book ID:
|439041
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
