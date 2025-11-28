Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BINERO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027077439 Order book ID: 439040 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BINERO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027077447 Order book ID: 439041 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from December 01, 2025, the subscription rights in Binero Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2025.With effect from December 01, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Binero Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 30, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB