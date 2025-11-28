Afreum, the Africa RWA Tokenization Project on Stellar Blockchain, to Launch Africa Wallet, Powered by $AFR Token and Over 150 USDC-backed Fiat Tokens

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afreum, a pioneering decentralized economic ecosystem built on the Stellar blockchain, and focused on financial inclusion and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in Africa, today announced the upcoming launch of Africa Wallet. This innovative mobile super app will be powered by the Afreum ecosystem's $AFR token, and integrate over 150 USDC-backed fiat tokens, enabling seamless cross-border payments, remittances, DeFi applications, and tokenized asset management for users across the Africa continent and beyond.

Africa Wallet Features

Africa Wallet is designed to bridge traditional finance with blockchain, empowering unbanked and underbanked populations with user-friendly financial tools. Key features include:

Multi-Asset Suppor: Hold, send, and receive $AFR, $AFRX (governance token), fixed supply country tokens, and over 150 USDC-backed fiat tokens representing global fiat currencies, plus tokenized African RWAs like real estate, securities, and agricultural assets.

Instant Payments and Remittances: QR-code based Afreum Pay for frictionless transactions, easy remittances to any countrym with low fees (under $0.01) and settlement in seconds via Stellar's network.

DeFi Integration: Built-in access to Afreum Save for earning up to 13% APY on $AFR deposits, and Afreum Stake for liquidity pool rewards (up to 13% APY for each side of the pool).

RWA Marketplace: Tokenize and trade African assets, such as art via African Art Space, real estate, or commodities, unlocking global investment opportunities into Africa.

On/Off-Ramps: Integrate Afreum Ramps for easy fiat-to-crypto conversions, supporting mobile money integrations in key African markets.

The wallet aims to reduce reliance on volatile local currencies, fostering economic stability and inclusion for millions.

Afreum Ecosystem and Tokens

Afreum is a comprehensive, decentralized ecosystem on Stellar, comprising over 300 tokens including $AFR, $AFRX, fixed supply country tokens (e.g. ANGN for Nigeria, AZAR for South Africa), and USDC-backed fiat tokens (e.g. SNGN for Nigeria, SZAR for South Africa). It includes:

Ecosystem Token: $AFR, with a fixed supply of just 8 billion (77% already in circulation), is the ecosystem's powerhouse utility and bridge token. Its tokenomics emphasize scarcity, utility, and convetibility between all Afreum tokens and major assets in the Stellar ecosystem, and beyond

Core Apps: Afreum Save and Afreum Stake for passive income, Afreum DAO for community governance, Afreum Pay for payments, and upcoming tools like Afreum Ramps for fiat bridging.

Token Suite: 312 tokens in total, with flexible price token supplies locked on Stellar for transparency. Fiat tokens are pegged to, minted with, and redeemed for, USDC, ensuring stability, while country tokens enable localized economies.

Burn Mechanism: All fees collected in the Afreum ecosystem in Afreum tokens are burned making the ecosystem deflationary.

Interoperability: Seamless integration with Stellar's DEX, a broad range of Stellar blockchain wallets.

This ecosystem positions Afreum as a gateway for Africa's digital economy, blending payments, remittances, DeFi, and RWAs.

From an idea to a thriving platform, Afreum has stayed true to its core: financial inclusion through blockchain, now serving users in Africa and around the world.

About Afreum

Afreum is a decentralized, tokenized economy on Stellar blockchain, dedicated to financial inclusion in Africa via RWA tokenization, DeFi apps, and stablecoins. Founded in 2020, it empowers African and global users with accessible crypto tools that allow them to unlock Africa's huge investment potential. The Afreum ecosystem can be accessed at https://afreum.com by connecting Lobstr or Freighter wallets.

