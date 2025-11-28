Demonstrating accountability: Zentiva receives prestigious ESG Transparency Award 2025

PRAGUE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva, a leading European generics pharmaceutical company, has received the esteemed ESG Transparency Award 2025 by the EUPD Group. This award recognises companies that excel in clarity, structure and transparency in their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting.

The awards were presented at the ESG Summit 2025, as part of the European Sustainability Week 2025, hosted by the EUPD Group. The recognition is a testament to the efforts of industry leaders who have embedded sustainability in their business strategy and communicate it transparently according to relevant standards.

Zentiva received recognition at the Excellence Level of the ESG Transparency Award 2025 for its high degree of clarity, accessibility and transparency in sustainability reporting. The Excellence Level distinction places Zentiva among the top organisations in Europe in terms of transparent reporting of its ESG disclosures.

The company excelled in the presentation of a well-structured and strategically grounded sustainability approach that incorporates current European requirements into governance and reporting processes. Furthermore, the disclosure of climate related information, including the use of renewable electricity at European production sites and its integration into a broader long term climate strategy reached a high level of transparency. In addition, Zentiva offered a full calculation of the indirect carbon footprint with externally reviewed methodology to strengthen data integrity and clearly explained its governance structures, highlighting the role of the Audit Committee in approving sustainability related plans. These results underline the determination of Zentiva to strive to drive positive change for society and the environment.

Steffen Klink, COO of the EUPD Group commented: "We proudly congratulate Zentiva on its exceptional commitment to transparent ESG communication, clearly demonstrating accountability by publicly detailing material impacts, risks, and opportunities across key environmental, social, and governance areas. This dedication to holistic performance, including ambitious decarbonization targets and robust global policies on ethical conduct and responsible sourcing, sets a definitive benchmark for industry excellence."

Ines Windisch, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Zentiva, commented: "We are truly proud to receive this award for our sustainability reporting. It acknowledges a journey that is far more than just compliance - it is about learning, testing, piloting, and acting with courage and transparency. At Zentiva we understand small steps can create a big impact, and we must act today for a sustainable tomorrow. Sustainability is not just a responsibility; it is an opportunity for people and partners to create a lasting positive impact for future generations. This award is a milestone that inspires us to keep moving forward."

About Zentiva

Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations, with focus on developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Zentiva has four wholly-owned manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. Zentiva employs more than 5,000 unique talents, bonded together by a commitment to the people who depend on our medicines every day. Visit us at www.zentiva.com

About the EUPD Group

Since its foundation in 2000, the EUPD Group has been developing innovative, integrated solutions for sustainability-oriented companies. We lead companies to success with our data-based market research and consulting services in the areas of energy, social and ESG. On the one hand, we have specialised in technology sectors such as photovoltaics, energy storage, heat pumps and electromobility under the topic of "Energy". In the "Social" category, we also offer services in areas such as occupational health management and equal opportunities, while "ESG" focuses on corporate sustainability and responsibility issues, including their transparency in reporting. Our aim is to help companies become and remain competitive, create optimal framework conditions and develop business opportunities. www.eupd-group.com

About the ESG Transparency Award

The ESG TRANSPARENCY AWARD honours European organisations that have already anchored forward-looking sustainability concepts in their company and communicate these transparently in the form of a sustainability report. These pioneers serve as role models because they change the world and prove that profitability and sustainability are not opposites, but successful strategies for a future worth living. The EUPD Group has developed the ESG Transparency Evaluation Standard to objectively assess transparency, accountability and structural quality of ESG reporting. It draws on the most relevant European and international guidelines of sustainability reporting and serves as the methodical basis of the ESG Transparency Award. www.esg-transparency-award.de/en/

