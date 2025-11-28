China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says developers installed 252.87 GW of new PV capacity from January to October 2024, including 12.6 GW in October alone.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) released electricity industry data for the first ten months of 2025. The country's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.75 TW, up 17.3 % year-on-year. Solar power capacity rose to 1.14 TW, up 43.8 %, while wind capacity grew 21.4 % to 590 GW. From January to October, China added 252.87 GW of new solar capacity (up 39 %) and 70.01 GW of new wind installations (up 53 %). ...

