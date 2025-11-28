Neovici Holding AB: Neovici Holding AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2025

Industrialized Growth and Commercial Progress

Summary for the period July-September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 25.3 (16.0) million, an increase of 58.0 percent

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 84.8 (68.7) million, an increase of 23.6 percent

Gross profit amounted to SEK 15.7 (11.1) million with a margin of 62.0 (69.1) percent

EBITDA amounted to SEK -6.0 (-4.9) million with a margin of -23.9 (-30.8) percent

Adjusted for non-recurring items of SEK 5.0 million, the adjusted EBITDA result amounted to SEK -1.0 (-4.9) million

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -9.0 (-8.1) million

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to -0.20 (-0.19) SEK

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1.7 (-1.9) MSEK

Summary for the period January-September 2025

Net sales amounted to 74.6 (51.5) MSEK, an increase of 44.9 percent

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to 84.8 (68.7) MSEK, an increase of 23.6 percent

Gross profit amounted to 45.3 (37.4) MSEK with a margin of 60.7 (72.6) percent

EBITDA amounted to -20.3 (-15.0) MSEK with a margin of -27.2 (-29.2) percent

Adjusted for costs affecting comparability of 5.0 MSEK, the adjusted EBITDA result amounted to -15.3 (-15.0) MSEK

Profit after tax amounted to -30.1 (-22.6) MSEK

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to -0.67 (-0.54) MSEK

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -3.3 (-22.8) MSEK

Significant events during the quarter

Neovici began implementing the Cosmoz platform with a leading Swedish industrial group, marking an important commercial milestone.

The annual report was published and the AGM approved all decisions, including authorization for new share issues and the introduction of a new incentive program for employees.

An agreement has been reached whereby costs related to international development assignments, carried out by companies connected to senior executives, will be credited and offset against existing loans. This will be implemented in the financial statements and will reduce Neovici's debt to iWork by SEK 7.4 million.

The collaboration with Aida Ek AB was terminated. Discussions are ongoing with new potential financing partners.

Pareto Securities was appointed as liquidity guarantor to strengthen liquidity and trading conditions for Neovici's shares.

Wraptech showed a significant improvement in profitability, driven by operational efficiency measures and seasonal effects.

Neovici launched group-wide measures aimed at optimizing operations and improving the overall cost structure.

Significant events after the end of the period

Neovici continues to explore ways to secure financing to support its expansion.

Further commercial progress was made for Wraptech, with new contracts and partnerships driving growth.

Neovici Holdings CEO Jan Berggren comments:

"During the third quarter, Neovici has entered a new phase characterized by scalable and predictable growth, where work is increasingly done through standardized processes rather than ad hoc projects. After the first nine months of the year, we show net sales growth of 44.9 percent and an ARR of SEK 84.8 million, which clearly reflects the market's structural shift towards autonomous, real-time driven operational and financial flows. Our customers are seeking solutions that reduce friction, increase precision, and make their organizations faster, safer, and more scalable. Neovici is well-positioned to meet this demand and drive the next phase of profitable growth."



Contact

Jan Berggren, CEO and Founder

Email: jan.berggren@neovici.com

Phone: + 46 (0)70 615 10 01



About Neovici

Founded in Stockholm in 2009, Neovici Holding AB ("Neovici") is a leading provider of automated services through the innovative SaaS platform Cosmoz. The company is constantly introducing new features with a focus on AI-driven automation and handles large transaction flows annually for players in retail, energy and telecom. Neovici operates in the Nordics, Latin America and Asia. In 2024, Neovici was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Neovici is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-28 16:00 CET.