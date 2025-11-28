Europi Property Group AB (publ): Interim Report, January - September 2025

Comparisons stated in parenthesis refer to the corresponding period of the previous year

January - September 2025

Rental income amounted to EUR 21,219k (17,465), an increase of 21% compared to previous year

Net operating income increased by 30% to EUR 14,921k (11,459)

Profit incl. changes in value in associates & joint ventures totalled EUR 6,406k (4,089)

Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 7,913k (9,498)

The gross asset value (GAV) of the property portfolio amounted to EUR 683m (547) at the end of the period

The net loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV) was 42% (29%) at the end of the period

Significant events during the third quarter

Five Prime Central London residential houses were acquired within the Hyde Park Properties strategy

Significant events after the third quarter

Three additional houses were acquired within the Hyde Park Properties strategy and six more are expected to complete in the near term

A rental building with six residential units and a ground floor retail unit was acquired within the Liv Lisbon strategy

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm, investing discretionary capital across all segments with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €700m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exits. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

