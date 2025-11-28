Glaston Oyj: Glaston Corporation's Board of Directors has decided not to exercise its authorization to pay a second instalment of the return of capital

Glaston Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28.11.2025 at 15.40

On 16 April 2025, Glaston's Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at a later date on a repayment of capital of maximum EUR 0.11 per share in one or more instalments. The first instalment of the return of capital of EUR 0.06 per share was paid on May 15th, 2025.

Due to the subdued business environment and low order intake development during the second and third quarters of 2025, Glaston Corporation's Board of Directors has today in its meeting decided not to exercise its authorization to pay a second instalment of the return of capital.



GLASTON CORPORATION

Minna Toiviainen

General Counsel

Tel. +358 10 500 500



