Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
28 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 549.784p. The highest price paid per share was 552.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,882,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,418,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
