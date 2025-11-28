Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

28 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 549.784p. The highest price paid per share was 552.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,882,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,418,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

482

550.600

16:14:25

1069

550.600

16:14:25

200

550.600

16:14:25

474

550.200

16:10:52

1093

550.200

16:10:52

2699

550.600

16:10:18

199

550.200

16:09:27

310

550.200

16:09:00

915

550.200

16:06:35

220

550.200

16:06:35

240

550.200

16:06:35

180

550.200

16:06:35

1450

550.000

16:04:24

74

550.000

16:01:57

220

550.000

16:01:55

220

550.000

16:01:54

220

550.000

16:01:54

220

550.000

16:01:52

220

550.000

16:01:51

220

550.000

16:01:51

1309

550.200

16:01:50

1484

550.200

15:58:05

1385

550.400

15:56:51

1482

550.600

15:55:45

10

550.600

15:55:45

1286

550.600

15:54:05

1355

550.400

15:52:53

1257

550.400

15:49:41

267

550.600

15:48:33

1172

550.600

15:48:33

1305

551.200

15:43:45

1402

551.400

15:43:35

18

551.200

15:43:25

1459

550.600

15:38:21

602

550.800

15:38:15

880

550.800

15:38:15

1427

551.400

15:33:32

2

551.400

15:33:32

1083

551.600

15:31:28

428

551.600

15:31:28

757

551.600

15:29:25

680

551.600

15:29:25

1259

551.800

15:27:23

1302

551.200

15:25:23

1455

551.400

15:22:40

1507

551.600

15:22:24

281

551.800

15:21:55

768

551.800

15:21:55

2

551.600

15:21:55

3258

550.400

15:19:46

1377

550.000

15:12:29

1258

550.000

15:12:29

350

549.800

15:11:35

1440

549.400

15:06:35

851

549.600

15:06:25

421

549.600

15:06:25

879

549.600

15:04:25

35

549.600

15:04:25

873

549.600

15:04:25

1432

549.400

15:00:21

567

549.400

15:00:21

948

549.400

14:58:49

1426

549.400

14:57:49

114

549.400

14:56:05

220

549.400

14:56:05

220

549.400

14:56:05

220

549.400

14:56:05

220

549.400

14:56:05

220

549.400

14:56:05

220

549.400

14:56:05

210

549.400

14:56:05

217

549.200

14:51:52

220

549.200

14:51:52

220

549.200

14:51:52

220

549.200

14:51:52

220

549.200

14:51:52

220

549.200

14:51:52

103

549.200

14:51:49

1522

549.400

14:51:09

1287

549.000

14:45:19

1354

549.200

14:45:05

1532

549.000

14:40:38

1492

549.200

14:38:59

1067

549.600

14:35:25

500

549.600

14:35:25

1493

550.000

14:33:55

216

550.400

14:31:32

1179

550.400

14:31:32

1354

551.400

14:29:07

81

551.600

14:28:05

1236

551.600

14:28:05

1531

552.000

14:25:46

1025

552.200

14:22:46

462

552.200

14:22:46

1061

552.000

14:17:46

1261

552.600

14:15:36

1387

552.400

14:13:22

1266

552.400

14:06:35

202

552.000

14:03:33

907

552.000

14:03:33

289

552.000

14:03:33

1318

552.000

14:03:33

1393

552.400

13:55:19

1345

552.400

13:53:41

1281

552.600

13:53:41

1521

551.600

13:48:28

1428

551.800

13:45:28

364

550.800

13:34:15

180

550.800

13:34:15

601

550.800

13:34:15

303

550.800

13:34:15

1340

550.800

13:34:15

1498

551.000

13:30:46

1266

551.000

13:27:13

261

551.200

13:27:05

180

551.200

13:27:05

22

551.200

13:27:05

1439

551.000

13:20:10

1284

550.200

13:14:21

1311

551.000

13:11:00

1533

551.400

13:07:24

1310

551.200

13:03:52

1398

550.400

12:55:22

1384

550.600

12:51:17

1493

551.000

12:44:39

1535

551.200

12:44:38

1300

551.000

12:41:00

38

551.000

12:33:23

1426

551.000

12:33:23

1458

551.200

12:27:15

1385

551.000

12:26:42

2

550.200

12:14:38

1266

550.200

12:14:38

1516

550.200

12:09:10

1474

550.200

12:03:46

1478

550.400

12:00:43

1566

550.600

11:57:24

317

550.400

11:51:05

774

550.800

11:51:03

505

550.800

11:51:03

1467

549.000

11:38:45

1443

549.000

11:33:51

985

549.600

11:30:13

87

549.600

11:30:13

108

549.600

11:30:13

124

549.600

11:29:44

135

549.600

11:29:44

1397

550.400

11:20:52

1364

550.400

11:17:35

1390

550.600

11:11:53

690

550.400

11:10:30

794

551.200

11:06:25

794

551.200

11:06:25

147

551.200

11:06:25

513

551.000

10:58:41

957

551.000

10:58:41

571

551.000

10:55:41

533

551.000

10:55:41

243

551.000

10:55:41

759

551.200

10:47:54

227

551.200

10:47:54

434

551.200

10:47:54

1352

551.000

10:47:54

591

550.600

10:44:48

1314

550.600

10:44:48

268

550.600

10:44:48

581

550.600

10:44:48

1508

549.200

10:36:37

1262

548.600

10:24:18

1322

548.800

10:21:51

1398

548.800

10:17:17

1565

548.800

10:16:53

1505

549.000

10:14:50

1379

549.200

10:14:44

1519

548.200

10:03:21

92

548.000

10:00:36

605

548.000

10:00:36

605

547.800

10:00:36

1401

547.800

10:00:36

1362

548.200

09:51:05

1549

548.200

09:50:25

1513

547.600

09:44:25

1301

548.000

09:39:19

1403

548.000

09:35:16

58

548.000

09:35:16

1454

548.000

09:35:16

1567

548.200

09:35:16

1527

547.200

09:31:32

1527

547.400

09:31:32

1287

547.400

09:13:34

1318

548.000

09:09:25

1457

548.200

09:09:25

1410

547.600

09:06:35

858

546.400

08:59:43

449

546.400

08:59:43

1479

546.400

08:53:36

1759

546.200

08:50:10

1508

546.600

08:49:04

1360

547.200

08:46:45

1505

547.600

08:44:06

51

546.400

08:36:05

1540

546.000

08:32:00

1438

546.400

08:27:32

1404

545.600

08:25:31

1282

547.200

08:20:58

1540

546.800

08:19:26

1266

547.000

08:19:12

1381

546.800

08:13:49

1345

547.000

08:07:31

1498

547.600

08:07:31

1564

548.200

08:07:08

1323

547.800

08:03:54

1363

548.000

08:03:54


