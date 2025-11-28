MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited: MingZhu's Tech Subsidiary Secures Major Robot Dog Deal

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: YGMZ, "MingZhu" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Mingzhu Technology Limited, has entered into a significant sales contract with TickToc Apex Inc. ("TickToc Apex") on November 27, 2025 for the supply and sale of 10,000 advanced MZ-01 model Robot Dogs.

Under the contract, Mingzhu Technology will deliver all Robot Dog products in batches to TickToc Apex's designated domestic warehouse in the United States, with final shipment completed no later than September 30, 2026. The total contract value is US$6.99 million.

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, commented, "This contract highlights our subsidiary's ability to seamlessly support high-profile clients, delivering both financial benefits and reinforcing our market position. This success is driving remarkable momentum and growth for our company, while also serving as a significant milestone for our investors. It underscores our commitment to creating and maximizing value for all stakeholders."

Mingzhu Technology Limited, a subsidiary of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, is a provider of advanced robotic technology and AI-driven solutions, focusing on the R&D and sales of innovative consumer and commercial robotic products.

TickToc Apex Inc. is a trusted partner in the technology products distribution sector, specializing in introducing cutting-edge innovative tech products to the North American market. Its keen insight into market trends and robust distribution network enable it to efficiently connect advanced technology with end consumers, creating consistent value for partners.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit https://ir.szygmz.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "calculate" or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China's macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission). For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company's relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited:

Junfei Yang

Email: company@szygmz.com

Phone: +86 131-2892-8512