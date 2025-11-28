TISSIUM Announces First Commercial Use of COAPTIUM CONNECT for Peripheral Nerve Repair in the United States

Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, November 28, 2025 - TISSIUM, a Medical Technology company pioneering biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today the ?rst commercial use of COAPTIUM CONNECT at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. The procedure was performed, earlier this month, by Dr. Michael Franco, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon specializing in peripheral nerve surgery.

This milestone marks a signi?cant step forward in the adoption of TISSIUM's atraumatic sutureless nerve repair solution following the FDA De Novo authorization of COAPTIUM CONNECT earlier this year. Designed to enable precise, atraumatic sutureless coaptation of severed peripheral nerves, COAPTIUM CONNECT represents a paradigm shift in how surgeons approach nerve repair.

"We are excited to see patients bene?ting from this technological advance," said Christophe Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of TISSIUM."Dr. Franco's successful use of COAPTIUM CONNECT underscores the potential of TISSIUM's Atraumatic Tissue Repair solution to transform peripheral nerve surgery."

"Atraumatic nerve repair holds tremendous promise for reducing operative complexity and improving functional recovery," said Dr. Michael Franco. "Avoiding trauma to the nerve is my number one goal, and this product does just that. This is the product I've been looking for - with no suture, no barbs, no trauma to the nerve. I am pleased to have performed the ?rst commercial case with this technology."

The commercial introduction of COAPTIUM CONNECT supports TISSIUM's broader strategy of delivering a platform of atraumatic, polymer-based solutions across multiple therapeutic areas. The company continues to advance its pipeline of products, leveraging its proprietary polymer technology to disrupt the ?eld of surgery and positively impact the lives of patients.

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a clinical and commercial stage MedTech company based in Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, and with a manufacturing site in Roncq, France. The company is pioneering a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, programmable, elastomeric polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in atraumatic tissue repair and tissue reconstruction.

TISSIUM's diversified pipeline includes one commercial product and six products in development across three core verticals: sutureless nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair, and cardiovascular sealants. Each solution is designed to optimize tissue repair through controlled and consistent procedures with specialized delivery and activation devices to maximize the performance and usability of its products.

Founded in 2013, TISSIUM is built on breakthrough research and intellectual property originating from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital).

For more information, please visit www.TISSIUM.com and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

