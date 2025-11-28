Villeneuve, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Sturgeon Public Schools, in partnership with Edmonton Airports and Elevate Aviation, is proud to introduce the Aviation Pathway Program - the first high school aviation program in the Edmonton Region. As Canada's aviation industry faces a critical shortage of skilled workers, this new partnership will help fill the gap by providing students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to begin their journey toward a career in aviation while still in high school.

Launching in February 2026, the Aviation Pathway Program will operate out of Villeneuve Airport (ZVL), Alberta's premier general aviation and flight training facility. The program will combine classroom learning with hands-on experience in flight operations, ground handling, and aviation customer service. Students will earn Career and Technology Studies (CTS) credits that count toward graduation and gain a direct pathway to post-secondary education and future aviation careers.

"The Board is proud to champion publicly funded education and strong community partnerships while remaining deeply committed to ensuring every student has access to learning opportunities that open doors to a world of possibilities," said Barb McCaffrey Brochu, Board Chair, Sturgeon Public Schools. "The Aviation Pathway Program is a fine example of how collaboration and forward-thinking can turn that vision into reality for our students."

The Aviation Pathway Program will open the door for students in Grades 10 - 12 to learn in a real-world aviation environment surrounded by aircraft, air traffic operations, and industry professionals. With two runways, a NAV Canada control tower and an Instrument Landing System (ILS), ZVL offers a professional training setting unlike any other high school program in the region.

"This partnership is a powerful example of how collaboration between education, industry and community can create opportunities for Alberta's youth," said Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton Airports. "Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) is the ideal training environment where students can learn, grow and prepare for careers that keep our province and our economy moving."

"Creating real access to aviation begins with meeting students where their curiosity starts. Through our Aviation Career Exploration program, we've already helped thousands of students first discover the sector and see themselves in it," said Nova Andrews, CEO, Elevate Aviation. "This partnership takes the next step by placing high school learners directly inside a working airport, where they can build skills, confidence and a sense of belonging in the industry."

The program not only equips the next generation of aviation professionals with real-world skills but also supports regional economic growth, strengthens local businesses and positions Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) as a hub for innovation and opportunity.

"Sturgeon County is the proud home to Villeneuve Airport and has invested millions to position it for success over time," said Alanna Hnatiw, Mayor of Sturgeon County. "This unique initiative is both a showcase for that potential and a direct support for our next generation of aviation leaders. It creates a clear pathway for our youth, removing barriers for rural students to access exciting and diverse career opportunities close to home. We're excited for it to equip young people with real skills, support job growth in our community, and fuel innovation across the region's growing aviation ecosystem."

"Congratulations on the launch of the Aviation Pathway Program. Alberta's government shares your commitment to giving students more ways to explore jobs in high school, and this program shows how schools and industry can work together to make it happen," said Demetrios Nicolades, Minister of Education and Childcare. "I have no doubt that students will greatly benefit from this exciting opportunity."





Rendering - Aviation Pathway Program - West Sturgeon Collegiate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11723/276192_f608c3abe443d9ed_001full.jpg





Rendering - Aviation Pathway Program - West Sturgeon Collegiate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11723/276192_f608c3abe443d9ed_002full.jpg

About Aviation Pathway

The Aviation Pathway builds on Sturgeon Public Schools' growing suite of collegiate programming, designed to connect high school learning with career exploration and post-secondary readiness. By partnering with Edmonton Airports and Elevate Aviation, the division is offering students a hands-on, future-focused learning experience that bridges classroom instruction with real-world application. Learn more at www.sturgeon.ab.ca/programs/collegiate-pathways.

About Elevate Aviation

Elevate Aviation is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to advancing inclusion, mentorship, and professional development within the aviation industry. Through innovative programs, hands-on training, and community partnerships, Elevate Aviation empowers the next generation of aviation professionals and supports a diverse and thriving workforce. Learn more at www.elevateaviation.ca.

About Villeneuve Airport (ZVL)

Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) is operated by Edmonton Airports, which also operates Edmonton International Airport (YEG). ZVL is an important general aviation airport and flight training facility located in Sturgeon County, home to a variety of businesses, including flight training, aircraft maintenance and aviation operations. An economic engine for the region, ZVL generates an economic output of $75 million and supports 300 direct jobs. Learn more at flyzvl.com.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276192

SOURCE: Edmonton International Airport (YEG)