Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Critical Mineral Flow-Through ("CMETC") financing of up to $500,000 to support exploration targeting critical minerals at its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) Project in Saskatchewan.

CMETC Financing Details

The Company will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "CMETC Offering") of up to 1,515,151 critical mineral flow-through common shares (the "CMETC Shares") at a price of $0.33 per CMETC Share, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

The CMETC Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"). Arya intends to apply the gross proceeds toward eligible Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through mining expenditures (as defined in the ITA) at its Dunlop Ni-Cu-Co Project. Expenditures will focus on critical minerals to support proposed eligibility under the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).

Completion of the CMETC Offering and associated tax renunciations is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canada Revenue Agency.

Current Financing Update and Amendment

The CMETC Offering is in addition to the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Current Offering") of:

(i) standard (non-CMETC) flow-through shares, and

(ii) non-flow-through shares as disclosed on September 22, 2025.

The flow-through component of the Current Offering has been amended to consist of 1,818,182 standard (non-CMETC) flow-through shares at a price of $0.33 per share (no warrant), for unchanged gross proceeds of $600,000.

The Current Offering is expected to close no later than December 24, 2025, subject to further extension if granted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., who is acting as the Qualified Person (QP) for this project under National Instrument 43-101 requirements.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

