Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation: Tanzania Strengthens Diplomatic Cooperation with the International Community

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (MP), today met with members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Tanzania, marking the first meeting since the formation of the new Government of the Sixth Phase, Second Term, following the general elections of October 2025.

During the meeting, Minister Kombo assured the Ambassadors and high commissioners of Tanzania's continued cooperation with their respective countries and the organizations they represent.

In turn, the Ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration with Tanzania. The minister stated that this mutual commitment demonstrates the maturity of Tanzania's diplomacy and the strong ties with its development partners.

The Government also briefed the Ambassadors on the overall conduct of the elections and events that occurred on 29 October 2025. Despite the unrest, the government informed the diplomats of the steps taken thereafter, including restoring peace, ensuring the safety of people and their property, and safeguarding the continuity of public services and economic activities. The Minister further explained the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry by the President to investigate the causes of those events and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Minister Kombo informed the ambassadors that Tanzania has gone through an unprecedented and difficult period. Despite these challenges, the government and the people of Tanzania are now focused on healing the nation and fostering unity, brotherhood, and solidarity.

The government will ensure a thorough assessment is conducted and necessary measures are taken, including dialogue, accountability, and institutional strengthening, to prevent recurrence.

Tanzania is aware that various stakeholders have been issuing statements concerning the situation. Many of these statements, while well-intentioned, may inadvertently disrupt or distort the ongoing inquiry. The government urges them to restrain themselves and allow Tanzania to complete the investigation. We respect freedom of expression, but such freedoms must operate within the bounds of responsibility. True to its longstanding tradition, Tanzania remains committed to constructive international cooperation aimed at mutual benefit, peace, and development.

Regarding the European Parliament, the minister noted that Tanzania has followed its recent resolutions. The Government has instructed the Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania in Brussels to continue diplomatic consultations with institutions of the European Union and other relevant stakeholders, to continue strengthening cooperation and advancing shared interests.

Issued by; Government Communications Unit

