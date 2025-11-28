Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Todd Minerson, Country Director at Movember Canada ("Movember" or the "Charity"), his team and Movember supporters, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Charity's 2025 fundraising campaign to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.





Since 2003, Movember has challenged the status quo, shaken up men's health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. With the help of their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men's health, funding more than 1,300 men's health projects worldwide - including some of the largest prostate cancer registries in the world. Movember is committed to advancing this work by pioneering new research, supporting cutting-edge treatments, promoting healthy behaviours, and advocating for gender-responsive healthcare that better meets the unique needs of men. By improving men's health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on men, their families, and their communities.

