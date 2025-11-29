Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Aithor.com today announced the release of its new AI Humanizer tool, designed to help writers, students, and businesses transform AI-generated content into more natural, human-sounding text.

AI Humanizer interface screenshot showing Aithor's tool that transforms robotic AI-generated content into natural, human-like writing.

The launch responds to rising demand for solutions that improve authenticity, clarity, and emotional tone in automated writing.

The AI Humanizer tool offers instant, registration-free text refinement through an intuitive online interface. Users can input any AI-generated content and receive a more conversational, context-aware version that preserves the original meaning while improving readability.

The tool also helps ensure that text appears more organic and less detectable by AI-content recognition systems.

Aithor's newest tool supports a growing shift in the digital writing landscape, where AI assistance is widespread, but authenticity remains essential for academic integrity, marketing effectiveness, and user trust.

As part of Aithor's expanding suite of AI-powered academic and writing tools, the humanizer aims to deliver accessible, reliable writing support to a broad audience worldwide.

"AI-generated text has become incredibly powerful - but it often still lacks a human touch," said Alex Guyden, Head of SEO at Aithor.com.

"With our AI Humanizer, we wanted to give users a simple way to turn robotic text into something that reads naturally and feels authentic. This tool reflects our mission at Aithor: making advanced AI writing technology accessible, safe, and genuinely useful for everyone."

With the launch of the new tool, Aithor.com plans continued updates to improve context handling, tone calibration, and multilingual support. Additional AI-driven writing features are also in development as part of the company's long-term vision for more trustworthy, academic-level AI assistance.

About Aithor

Aithor is a technology-driven platform dedicated to providing reliable, accessible, and high-quality AI writing tools. Based in Tallinn, Estonia, the company focuses on making academic-level information easy to understand and free from misleading sources.

Aithor's mission is to help users-students, professionals, and creators-access advanced AI resources that enhance clarity, credibility, and communication. Its expanding suite of tools includes solutions for writing assistance, content refinement, and information gathering.

