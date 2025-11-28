Meren Energy Inc.: Meren Announces Share Capital Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - (MER-TSX, MER-Nasdaq-Stockholm, MRNFF-OTCQX) - Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the issuance of 184,000 common shares pursuant to the exercise of share options, the Company has 675,725,593 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at November 28, 2025.

Additional Information

This information is information that Meren is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 28, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Shahin Amini

Head of IR and Communications

shahin.amini@mereninc.com

T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511

Burson Buchanan

Financial PR & Communications Advisor

Energy@Buchanan.uk.com

T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

Visit us at www.mereninc.com.

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.