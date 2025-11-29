Asiacell-LigaData Partnership Advances Iraq's Leadership in AI-Powered Telecom Innovation

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell, Iraq's leading telecommunications operator and LigaData, a global leader in data and artificial intelligence solutions for telecoms, announced new milestones in their long-standing partnership, showcasing tangible business outcomes from recent advancements in data governance, AI innovation, and analytics modernization.

Through the deployment of LigaData's Data Platform, AI Fabric, and enterprise-wide data governance framework, Asiacell has significantly enhanced its ability to deliver personalized services, optimize operations, and accelerate data-driven decision-making across the organization.

AI Fabric deployments, now GPU-enabled, have streamlined the training and deployment of predictive models, reduced model rollout time and improving forecast accuracy across key business areas such as churn prevention, marketing personalization, and network optimization.

Meanwhile, Asiacell's migration to the modern LigaData Data Platform (LDP) has unified previously siloed data sources into a single analytics environment - increasing scalability, real-time insights, and reducing latency across business intelligence workloads.

"Our partnership with LigaData continues to unlock the full value of our data and accelerate our AI transformation journey," said Amer Sunna, CEO of Asiacell. "These initiatives mark a major step forward in our vision to build an AI-powered organization - delivering smarter, more personalized, and efficient experiences for our customers."

"Asiacell's data-driven culture and strategic vision for AI make them one of the most forward-looking telecom operators in the region," said Bassel Ojjeh CEO of LigaData "Our collaboration with Asiacell has laid a powerful foundation for AI product innovation. From unified data platforms to GPU-enabled AI Fabric. All powered through our R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Dubai. Together, we are positioning Asiacell at the forefront of telecom intelligence."

The partnership continues to evolve with a shared focus on enabling intelligent operations - building on the success of AI Fabric and LDP to power new data-driven use cases.

About Asiacell

Asiacell is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq with a subscriber base of around 20 million subscribers. Recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq, Asiacell delivers nationwide 4G+ coverage reaching more than 99.06% of the population. With a strong commitment to innovation, service quality, and digital inclusion, Asiacell continues to lead the market in driving Iraq's digital transformation.



