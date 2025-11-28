Vision Marine Technologies, Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Reports FY 2025 Results and Highlights Strategic Expansion Following Nautical Ventures Acquisition

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, underscoring a year of significant commercial expansion driven by the acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures"), recognized by Boating Industry magazine as the 2024 Boating Industry Top 100 Dealer of the Year and a leading dealership network in Florida, the capital of U.S. recreational boating.

The acquisition marked a turning point in Vision Marine's market presence, providing direct access to one of the most active marine regions in North America and opening new avenues for growth across retail, services, and electric product integration. Between the date of acquisition on June 20, 2025, and the end of Vision Marine's fiscal year on August 31, 2025, Nautical Ventures generated US$12.8 million in revenue and US$4.7 million of gross profit, representing a gross profit percentage of 36.8%. Full audited financial statements and MD&A, including net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, are available in the Company's filings made today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Form 20-F) and the Canadian securities regulators.

Since the beginning of fiscal 2026, Nautical Ventures has continued to experience strong customer engagement and robust sales activity across its key brands, such as Beneteau, Axopar, Highfield, Northstar, Wellcraft, Starcraft, EdgeWater, Nimbus and more. The Company intends to report full first-quarter results for the three-month period ending November 30, 2025, in January 2026.

Operational progress further strengthened the Company's foundation. Since June 20, 2025, Nautical Ventures' outstanding floor-plan financing balance was reduced from US$42 million on June 20, 2025, to US$32.5 million at fiscal year end August 31, 2025, and further reduced to approximately US$22.1 million as of November 28, 2025. In addition, the consolidation of operations of two North Palm Beach locations is expected to generate approximately US$1.6 million in annual operational savings. As part of the Nautical Ventures acquisition structure, Vision Marine holds a real estate receivable entitling the Company to receive the net proceeds generated from the future sale of four Florida real estate properties. This receivable balance is currently US$6.6 million following the sale of the two North Palm Beach properties subsequent to year-end.

"Nautical Ventures gives Vision Marine a powerful platform to scale," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO. "Its strong retail performance and strategic positioning in Florida allow us to expand product offerings, strengthen consumer reach, and accelerate electric adoption across key market segments. Fiscal 2025 set the foundation for the next stage of growth."

With a stabilized operating structure, an expanded retail footprint, and multiple new revenue avenues emerging from Nautical Ventures' high-traffic locations, Vision Marine believes it is well positioned to pursue additional opportunities throughout 2026.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology company offering premium on-water experiences across electric and ICE segments. Through its two pillars - high-voltage electric propulsion technology and the Nautical Ventures multi-brand retail and service network - Vision Marine delivers a scalable marine platform built for consumer experience and long-term growth. For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

