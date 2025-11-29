Pharma Corp Rx Inc.: PharmaCorp Announces Executive Transition and New Director of Business Development

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. ("PharmaCorp" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: PCRX) today announced an executive transition in which Paul Dale has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, effective December 1, 2025, as Calvin LeRoux steps aside from the President role and assumes a one-year appointment as Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dale has served as PharmaCorp's Chief Operating Officer since its inception and will now take on broader leadership responsibilities as PharmaCorp advances its national expansion strategy. "Paul's appointment reinforces the continuity of our operating model and our confidence in his leadership," said Alan Simpson, Executive Chairman of PharmaCorp. "His experience managing complex retail organizations and his steady execution throughout our acquisition and integration efforts make him exceptionally well-suited for this expanded mandate."

Mr. LeRoux will conclude his term as President on November 30, 2025. In his new advisory role, he will assist with the transition of responsibilities, contribute to strategic initiatives, and continue providing guidance on matters relating to PharmaChoice Canada. "Calvin has played an important role in PharmaCorp's early development and in solidifying our relationship with PharmaChoice Canada," added Mr. Simpson. "We are pleased he will continue supporting PharmaCorp in an advisory capacity."

PharmaCorp is also pleased to announce that Sophia Sigler will join the Corporation as Director, Business Development, effective December 1, 2025. Ms. Sigler will lead the PharmaCorp's business development initiatives, including sourcing acquisition opportunities, managing the transaction pipeline, coordinating due diligence, and supporting pharmacist partners through co-ownership and succession structures.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

info@pharmacorprx.ca

Tel: (306) 536-3771

