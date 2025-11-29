Pharma Corp Rx Inc.: Pharmacorp Rx Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. ("PharmaCorp" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: PCRX) a growing national platform for pharmacist-led community pharmacy ownership, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The third quarter reflected continued operational momentum, increased financial performance from individual pharmacy locations, driven by higher revenues, improved margins, better operating efficiencies, and disciplined progress on the Corporation's national acquisition strategy. Following quarter-end, PharmaCorp completed the acquisitions of 3 pharmacies, 2 located in Western Canada and 1 located in Eastern Canada, building further scale and reinforcing the platform's coast-to-coast ambitions.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues are driven by continuous increases in prescription volumes and front-of-store sales

Same-store sales, a supplementary financial measure, increased 9.4% year-over-year compared to Q3 2024, reflecting continued organic growth across our pharmacy network

Prescription volumes continue to grow, with total script count rising 7.2% year-over-year compared to Q3 2024, demonstrating sustained patient engagement and activity across the network

Operating infrastructure was successfully deployed to support national scalability, including systems integration, pharmacy onboarding, and co-ownership execution

Net loss for the quarter reflects continued investment in corporate infrastructure, stock options granted to directors and officers on July 18, 2025, as well as one-time legal fees to obtain our credit facility with CIBC

Solid pharmacy-level contribution margins and a disciplined weighted average EBITDA multiples across acquisitions support PharmaCorp's long-term accretive growth model

Management Commentary

"We're encouraged by the strong performance of our initial acquisitions and by the ongoing interest from independent pharmacy owners considering their succession options," said Alan Simpson, Executive Chairman of PharmaCorp. "This quarter demonstrates steady progress in scaling the business through disciplined, methodical execution. We remain committed to maintaining a disciplined weighted average EBITDA multiple across transactions, reinforcing our objective of achieving accretive growth."

Operational Update

During the quarter, the Corporation made key investments in systems, personnel, and integration processes necessary to support scalable national growth. The reported net loss includes options which were granted to directors and officers on July 18, 2025, and one-time legal fees to obtain our credit facility with CIBC.

Subsequent Events

On October 2, 2025, PharmaCorp announced that it purchased a 100% interest in two pharmacies located in Western Canada, one of which includes the associated land and building. The aggregate purchase price for the 100% interest was $3,400,000 and was funded from cash and shares.

On October 2, 2025, PharmaCorp announced that it purchased a 100% interest in a pharmacy located in Eastern Canada. The aggregate purchase price for the 100% interest was $5,300,000 and was funded from cash and available funds under the Corporation's credit facility.

On November 12, 2025, PharmaCorp announced that it closed its previously announced bought deal public offering co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, and including Raymond James Ltd., iA Private Wealth Inc., and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters purchased, on a bought deal basis, 54,855,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of the Corporation at a price of C$0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to PharmaCorp of approximately C$23.0 million, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of PharmaCorp's financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and its financial position as at such date, please see PharmaCorp's unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Supplementary Financial Measures

This news release also makes reference to "same-store sales", which is a supplementary financial measure. "Same-store sales" is defined as sales from pharmacy locations owned and operated by PharmaCorp as at the current reporting period end and historical sales information from the pharmacies operating systems. It is used to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Corporation's operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management uses supplementary financial measures such as same-store sales in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. Management also believes that supplementary financial measures are meaningful to investors because they enable investors to better understand the level of growth of our business. The Corporation cautions readers that same-store sales used in this news release may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

