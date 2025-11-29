Eggs… in Your Pocket? Chino Valley Ranchers Leans in With New Ad.

Chino Valley Ranchers turns a high-school reunion into a hilariously unforgettable ode to on-the-go protein.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 29, 2025 / Chino Valley Ranchers is back with another comedic swing at protein marketing-this time with Pocket Sized Protein, a new spot proving that sometimes the best snack is the one you can pull out of your jacket… even if you definitely shouldn't.

Chino Valley Ranchers Pocket Sized Protein Commercial

Chino Valley Ranchers Pocket Sized Protein Commercial

Shot at the iconic Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery in Austin, Texas, the ad leans into the brand's trademark humor, dropping viewers into a high-school reunion where one overzealous egg-lover shocks old classmates by casually unpocketing hard-boiled eggs like it's the most normal thing in the world. It's awkward. It's nostalgic. It's absurd. And it's exactly the kind of laugh Chino Valley Ranchers has become known for.

Keeping the Streak of Bold Creativity Going

Written and directed by Alex Ribble of Big Chief Creative Media, Pocket Sized Protein continues the company's run of offbeat, highly shareable content. From a genie in a food truck to a cowboy on a chicken-hunting mission, Chino Valley Ranchers has built a reputation for food advertising that refuses to be boring.

"Our goal is simple," said CEO Chris Nichols. "Make people laugh-and make eggs unforgettable. Food marketing doesn't need to be bland. Who doesn't want a smile along with their breakfast?"

The Team Behind the Laughs

Director of Photography Keith Leman brought a cinematic punch to every comedic beat, while Zena Van Ackeren assembled a standout cast including Sara Alavi, Braden Wuerch, Kevin Kurz, Melissa Chick, and Gunner Willis. Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery set the scene, and Chris Nichols joined the fun himself-reprising his fan-favorite alter ego, "DJ 5 Sense", for a spirited cameo.

Why the Spot Works

At its heart, this campaign isn't just about eggs: it's about cutting through the noise with something people actually want to share. Chino Valley Ranchers has consistently earned millions of views by embracing big creative swings. Pocket Sized Protein keeps that momentum alive-blending comedy, character, and the simple truth that eggs remain the world's easiest on-the-go protein. Pockets not required.

Watch the Spot

Check out Pocket Sized Protein and see why sometimes the best protein doesn't come from a bar-it comes from a shell.

About Chino Valley Ranchers

Chino Valley Ranchers is a family-owned and operated company producing organic, free-range, and pasture-raised eggs for more than 70 years. A CCOF-accredited organic provider, the company feeds its hens high-quality organic, non-GMO grains from certified pesticide-free fields. All eggs carry the American Humane Certified seal, reflecting their ongoing commitment to animal welfare, sustainable farming, and unmatched quality.

Contact Information

Alex Ribble

Big Chief Creative Media (Agency)

alex@bigchiefcreative.com

(714) 794-2226

SOURCE: Chino Valley Ranchers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/eggs%e2%80%a6-in-your-pocket-chino-valley-ranchers-leans-in-with-new-ad.-1112869