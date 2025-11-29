3Wholesale.Sourcing Ltd: 3Wholesale.Sourcing Launches Scalable Product Sourcing Solutions for Global Retail and Wholesale Markets

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 29, 2025 / 3Wholesale.Sourcing Ltd has announced the launch of its comprehensive global product sourcing platform, offering retailers, wholesalers, and brand developers access to verified manufacturers and scalable procurement solutions. The platform, available through 3wholesale-sourcing.com, aims to simplify international sourcing while maintaining quality and transparency across the supply chain.

The company provides end-to-end support across multiple product categories, including home goods, consumer electronics, beauty products, and lifestyle accessories. Services include supplier verification, private-label development, bulk order coordination, and global logistics management.

"Our platform was built to streamline the sourcing process and provide businesses with reliable access to trusted manufacturers," said Jason Wilton, CEO of 3Wholesale.Sourcing Ltd. "By simplifying supplier verification and offering structured sourcing support, we enable companies to scale their operations with confidence."

The platform supports both new entrepreneurs and established retailers, featuring competitive wholesale pricing, flexible order volumes, multi-currency support, and international shipping capabilities. With a strong global network, 3Wholesale.Sourcing serves clients across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets.

In addition to its catalog of ready-to-order wholesale items, the company offers custom sourcing for businesses seeking niche products or unique specifications. Its private-label development services support brand owners from product selection through packaging and logistics.

The rapid expansion of cross-border e-commerce has increased demand for structured, secure, and scalable sourcing solutions. 3Wholesale.Sourcing Ltd enters the market as a reliability-focused partner, helping businesses navigate product development and procurement with greater clarity.

About 3Wholesale.Sourcing Ltd

3Wholesale.Sourcing Ltd is a UK-registered product sourcing and wholesale supply firm that connects businesses with certified global manufacturers. The company provides private-label services, bulk wholesale procurement, and end-to-end sourcing support through its online platform.

