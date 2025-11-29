Epomaker Inc.: The Epomaker QK108: A Tribute to Full Functionality

The Epomaker QK108 is designed to empower users with functionality and precision.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 29, 2025 / Amid the convergence of "full functionality" and "personalization," Epomaker has officially launched the QK108, a keyboard that pays tribute to the ideals of comprehensive functionality and versatility. As the market continues to offer a wider variety of options, keyboard layouts are increasingly becoming more streamlined and compact, pushing functionality to its limits. In an era where efficiency is paramount, adequacy has become synonymous with satisfaction. However, the original purpose of keyboard design was to ensure that each key, each function, serves a specific role, whether in programming, financial analysis, or creative work, providing a solid foundation for productivity within a structured framework.

Full-Size Layout and Complete Functionality

The Epomaker QK108 features a 100% layout, with the key advantage being the preservation of the keyboard's integrity and full functionality. For those who require extensive typing, programming, or data input, a full-size keyboard eliminates the need for complex key combinations, offering a more intuitive and convenient experience. With more physical keys at one's disposal, task switching and multi-functional operations become more efficient. For games that require intricate key combinations, the full layout provides ample keys, enhancing flexibility and improving overall gameplay.

Personalized Knob and Screen

The easily accessible knob can be programmed to control various functions, from adjusting brightness to scrolling through playlists, checking the date, monitoring keyboard status, or even loading custom GIFs. The vibrant smart screen visualizes the device's status and supports the upload of up to three custom animated images. Additionally, a new feature has been introduced: Typing Mode, which displays the character being typed in real-time on the screen, offering an interactive and dynamic typing experience.

Hot-Swappable and VIA Support

The QK108 is compatible with VIA, putting the power of customization in the hands of users. Personalized configurations can be made via custom code remaps, providing an unparalleled level of adaptability. VIA's simple and intuitive interface makes the customization process more straightforward. Users can easily record complex macros to execute sequences of actions, while the ability to save up to four layouts with on-board layer switch keys eliminates the need to open software during intense gaming or work sessions.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker QK108 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $84.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

The Epomaker QK108 Press Release 2025.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-epomaker-qk108-a-tribute-to-full-functionality-1105592