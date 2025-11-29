Unboxing the Season's Hottest Tech Gifts, Must Have Gadgets, and Toys on TipsOnTv

Top Tech Expert, Albert Lawrence Shares Fun, Functional and Family-Friendly Tech Gifts for the Holidays

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 29, 2025 / It is the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful when trying to figure out what to get everyone on that gift list. Tech & Lifestyle Expert Albert Lawrence, correspondent for CBS's The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation shares the must-have gifts topping holiday wish lists this year. From high-speed connectivity to creative play and colorful home lighting, these gifts highlight fun, functional, and family-friendly tech for everyone.

A TECH GIFT THE WHOLE FAMILY CAN ENJOY

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is perfect for the holidays, it is fast, affordable, and reliable Wi-Fi to keep connected to what matters most this holiday season. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet makes it easy to stay connected, whether streaming holiday movies, video chatting with loved ones, or shopping for gifts online. Right now, new customers can get up to a $300 gift card when they sign up - a perfect way to stretch your holiday budget. Plus, plans start at just $35 a month with a 5-year price guarantee, and one plan even includes Hulu and Paramount+ at no extra cost. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/HomeInternet

A CAN'T-MISS ITEM FOR THE KIDS

Consider a gift that's fun and educational. Terra by Battat is recognized for their award-winning remote control animal toys with lifelike design and interactive details. The line includes dinosaurs, snakes, spiders, sharks, a rolling pill-bug, and a wall-climbing fly. Check out the Bumper Dino Playset, a 2-player remote control game that is great for siblings or solo games play. Terra RCs are great toys with a video game-like feel, without the screens. It is fun for kids, and a laugh for adults too. Find the complete line at Target for under $35. For more information, visit terrabybattat.com

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR THE HOME

Easily decorate homes with a smart, stunning, and effortless holiday look with Govee's Holiday Lighting Solutions. Govee Sparkle String Lights create a dazzling starry sparkle across trees and décor, adding a soft, dynamic glow that elevates any festive atmosphere. With over 16 million colors and 140 preset scenes, it is easy to set holiday magic without the hassle thanks to the Govee app! The coolest part is the ability to create custom scenes instantly with the AI Lighting Bot and sync all the lights together with Dreamview. Get it at Govee.com or Amazon.

OTHER HOLIDAY TECH SUGGESTIONS

No matter where creativity or adventure strikes, the Western Digital My Passport portable hard drive is the perfect storage companion for your on-the-go lifestyle. As the name suggests, this My Passport hard drive works with USB-C devices for hassle-free connectivity without having to switch cables. With competitive storage capacity of up to 6TB, it can hold up to 600 hours of high-def video or up to 1.5 million photos, helping to ensure important documents are securely stored within reach. Pick it up with models starting at just under $80. For more information, visit westerndigitalMyPassport

