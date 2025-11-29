The "Accounts Payable Training Course (June 17, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our course provides an in-depth understanding of Accounts Payable management, covering essential areas such as invoice processing, vendor management, payment procedures, and financial reporting. By enrolling in this course, you'll acquire practical skills and knowledge to streamline and manage Accounts Payable processes effectively within your organisation.

Elevate your career with our Accounts Payable course and become an invaluable asset to your company's financial department. Sign up today and take the first step towards a more organised and efficient Accounts Payable department.

Boost your Accounts Payable expertise with our comprehensive training course, specifically designed for the UK market. Accounts Payable is a crucial cog in the financial machinery of any organisation. It not only plays a pivotal role in financial reporting but also in aligning the company's objectives.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for individuals who are interested in expanding their knowledge and skills in the field of accounts payable. Specifically, this course is suitable for individuals who are currently working or intend to work in an Accounts Payable department.

This may include Accounts Payable clerks, supervisors, managers, and other professionals who are responsible for managing the Accounts Payable process in an organisation.

The course is also suitable for finance professionals and business owners who want to gain a better understanding of accounts payable and their role in financial reporting. Overall, this course is an excellent opportunity for individuals who want to enhance their knowledge of accounts payable and learn how to manage the process effectively in an organisational setting.

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A Course Completion Certificate (on the success of your assessments, where applicable).

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Accounts Payable, this is the right place for you.

What will be the Career Path?

Accounts Assistant

Accounts Payable Supervisor

Accounts Payable Team Leader

Purchase Ledger Controller

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Recording of Training

Aftercare Course Support

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding the importance of your role

Capital and revenue expenditure

Setting up new supplier accounts

Introduction to VAT in relation to the Accounts Payable role

Key considerations when processing invoices and credit notes

Spotting errors and mistakes promptly and avoiding duplicate payments

Maximising supplier discounts

Performing supplier statement reconciliations

Reviewing the Aged Creditors Listing

Internal checks and controls; error and fraud prevention and detection

Understanding the role of auditors and what you can do to prepare for their visit

Paperless AP technology

