Sungrow: Ace 007, Ace Profit: What's Next for Europe's C&I Energy Storage?

MILAN, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe's C&I energy storage sector enters a phase of rapid expansion, Sungrow unveiled its newest C&I ESS innovation - PowerKeeper Series at the SungrowEuropean C&I ESS Summit in Italy on 26 November. The event brought together over 200 guests, including business leaders, technology partners, and media partners, to explore emerging market trends, regulatory developments, and breakthrough technologies shaping the next decade of commercial and industrial energy storage. With the continent facing increasing demand for flexible, cost-efficient, and low-carbon energy solutions, the Summit highlighted Sungrow's ongoing role in enabling the modernization and decarbonization of Europe's C&I energy landscape.

C&I Energy Storage: A Critical Enabler for Europe's Sustainable Future

According to Wood Mackenzie, from 2025 to 2034, Europe's C&I storage capacity is expected to grow 13-fold, reaching 33 GW/77 GWh. Rising retail electricity prices and accelerated solar deployment continue to drive adoption, as businesses increasingly prioritize energy cost control, self-consumption, and operational resilience.

However, C&I storage users are diverse-each with distinct consumption profiles, demand patterns, and financial considerations. This requires project partners to adopt tailored planning and implementation strategies. Having deployed over 200 C&I energy storage projects across Europe, including stand-alone ESS, PV+ESS, and PV+ESS+EV charging applications, Sungrow is well-positioned to support partners navigating this dynamic market.

A Night of Innovation: Unveiling the New C&I PowerKeeper - "Ace 007, Ace Profit"

The Summit provided a platform for in-depth knowledge exchange, featuring expert presentations, case studies, and interactive discussions. Sungrow released the new C&I PowerKeeper series with the concept "Ace 007, Ace Profit". The C&I PowerKeeper features a one-stop DC-coupled solution with modular design - achieving 0 Waste in both investment and green power utilization, ensuring 0 Outage for C&I electricity consumption, and delivering a hassle-free product experience through 7 Ups across the entire chain. Ultimately, it empowers customers to secure higher and more reliable returns.

Another highlight of the event was the Panel Discussion, featuring Paul Shearin, Managing Director of Innasol Solar (UK); Francesco Del Medico, CEO of Glayx (Italy); Niklas Bark, CTO of Greenflash (DACH); Lennart van Walsum, Director EMEIA & Americas of Global Solar Council, and Robert v. Wahl, Director C&I Distribution at Sungrow Europe. Panelists shared insights on the differing business needs and regulatory frameworks across European markets, identified the most promising growth opportunities, and discussed strategies to ensure effective planning and maximize profitability in C&I ESS projects.

The event also featured compelling case studies. Florian Krauss, Project Development Manager at SUNTEC, presented a project challenged by policy-driven grid connection limits and rising energy demand, where Sungrow delivered an integrated PV + ESS + EV charging solution to enhance flexibility and optimize energy usage. "This is the most common and straightforward solution, offering simplicity in management and a lower initial investment," he noted. Building on this, Eleonora Potestio, Head of EU Distribution Product Management at Sungrow Europe, also highlighted Sungrow's commitment to innovation and collaboration in the C&I ESS sector, including a stand-alone ESS project in Italy, and a PV + ESS case in the UK.

Strengthening Partner Support Across Europe

Iakovos Krommydas, head of Marketing of Sungrow Europe, presented the company's end-to-end marketing support framework, including the upgraded Sungrow official global website and an innovative program - Sungrow Power Club, providing technical training, exclusive marketing materials and resources, and priority support.

Additionally, Ignacio Sanchis Gonzalez, Regional Distribution Service Manager, showcased Sungrow's extensive European service network. With 280+ employees, 2 service centers, 5 repair workshops, 14 service warehouses, and over 220 service partners, Sungrow ensures end-to-end service and deeply localized support throughout Europe. Complementing its offline presence, Sungrow also offers a robust digital service platform - the Global Contact Center (GCC). Through GCC, users can access end-to-end online assistance in 12 local languages through AI-powered diagnostics; when cases require further support, more than 70 local service agents provide live remote guidance, with on-site professional assistance available when necessary.

With its growing portfolio of C&I energy storage projects, an increasingly robust partner ecosystem, and a strong commitment to technological innovation, Sungrow is reinforcing its leadership in Europe's C&I ESS sector. The company remains dedicated to helping businesses enhance energy resilience, optimize operational costs, and advance their decarbonization goals-driving the next stage of growth and innovation in Europe's commercial and industrial energy storage landscape.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

