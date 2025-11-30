Sungrow: PowerKeeper Series Unveils: "Ace 007, Ace Profit" Redefine C&I Energy Solutions

MILAN, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Europe, as policy support strengthens and electricity prices fluctuate, more commercial and industrial (C&I) customers are seeking reliable energy storage solutions to lower costs and ensure a stable power supply. From 2023 to 2030, the C&I energy storage market is expected to see an impressive 47% annual growth. Industry confronts numerous challenges and opportunities, including enabling precise storage deployment in integrated PV-storage scenarios to minimize investment waste, ensuring a stable power environment to guarantee business continuity, and delivering a worry-free experience across the entire lifecycle from installation through operation and maintenance.

To capture these opportunities, Sungrow introduced the new C&I PowerKeeper series, integrating a one-stop DC-coupled solution with a modular design. It achieves 0 Waste in both investment and green power utilization, ensures 0 Outage for C&I electricity consumption, and delivers a hassle-free product experience through 7Ups across the entire chain-ultimately creating higher returns for customers.

0 Waste by Modular Design

PowerKeeper is designed to safeguard every customer's investment through a highly flexible configuration. Based on a 12.5 kWh module design, a single hybrid inverter supports 50-1000 kWh storage capacity with 2-8 hours duration. Multiple inverters can be connected in parallel for unlimited expansion. The parallel connection of multiple inverters enables flexible system expansion. As a result, whether for small supermarkets or large factories, the system helps owners maximize utilization of every kilowatt-hour. It effectively eliminates the oversizing issues of traditional fixed-capacity solutions, ensuring precise capacity matching and reducing initial investment.

0 Outage by Built-in ATS

Reliable power is essential for every business. PowerKeeper ensures that operations do not stop - even if the grid suddenly fails. The system can switch to off-grid mode seamlessly in just10 milliseconds, keeping equipment running without interruption. Meanwhile, its built-in ATS can directly support a maximum 250 kW load, equivalent to the electricity demand of a 2,500 m² supermarket, without requiring any additional ATS Cabinet. This not only saves space and equipment costs but also guarantees continuous, stable operation for facilities of all sizes-from retail stores to manufacturing lines-so customers can run their businesses with complete peace of mind.

7 Ups: A Better Experience at Every Step

The idea behind "7 Ups" is simple: PowerKeeper makes each key dimension-Installation, Deployment, Commissioning, Operation, Maintenance, Profit, and Safety of the customer journey easier, safer, and more profitable.

Fit Even in Corners and Install in A Coffee Break: PowerKeeper keeps installation effortless and fast. Customers can choose either a 12.5 kWh single module or a 50 kWh pre-built stack , which supports both maximizing every space centimeter and fast installation within one coffee break. Its design supports easy manual handling in tight spaces and forklift operations in open areas.

PowerKeeper keeps installation effortless and fast. Customers can choose either a , which supports both maximizing every space centimeter and fast installation within one coffee break. Its design supports easy manual handling in tight spaces and forklift operations in open areas. Operate in Water up to 50cm Depth: Once installed, the system delivers long-term reliability with 50 cm water protection, IP66, C5, a -20°C to 55°C operating range, =60 dB, and Type I + II lightning resistance . Whether facing the freezing winters of Northern Europe, the scorching summers of Southern Europe, or the salty, corrosive coastal climates along the Mediterranean, PowerKeeper remains stable and dependable in all conditions.

Once installed, the system delivers long-term reliability with . Whether facing the freezing winters of Northern Europe, the scorching summers of Southern Europe, or the salty, corrosive coastal climates along the Mediterranean, PowerKeeper remains stable and dependable in all conditions. 5D Alerts, Triple-Guard Protection, Cell-to-Plant Security: PowerKeeper establishes a comprehensive cell-to-plant security system through 5D alerts (current, voltage, smoke, full-stack temp monitoring, and water immersion), and triple-guard protection at the cell, pack, and plant. This delivers appliance-level peace of mind for customers in daily operation.

PowerKeeper establishes a comprehensive system through (current, voltage, smoke, full-stack temp monitoring, and water immersion), and at the cell, pack, and plant. This delivers appliance-level peace of mind for customers in daily operation. AI-driven Modes, Capture Every Cent: PowerKeeper adapts to diverse applications, including PV & ESS, ESS & EV charger, microgrid & backup, and stand-alone C&I ESS. PowerKeeper supports multiple revenue streams, including self-consumption, arbitrage, FFR, and demand control. With AI-driven modes that automatically optimize revenue strategies based on real-time electricity prices, generation forecasts, and load predictions, it enables customers to effortlessly maximize profitability.

PowerKeeper Innovation: Achieving Ace 007, Ace Profit

Having deployed over 1000 C&I energy storage projects across the globe and 200 projects in Europe, Sungrow provided end-to-end service to each enterprise and collected a deep understanding of customer needs. Now the C&I PowerKeeper series "0 Waste, 0 Outage, 7 Ups" are designed to address pain points across the entire energy storage lifecycle-from design and installation to commissioning and maintenance. Moving forward, Sungrow remains committed to advancing this energy transition through continuous product innovation for a carbon-neutral commercial and industrial future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing an excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834737/66d2585bbf215f9641ef7c7536433a99_opq4157238208.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834738/TAN04183_1_opq4157218760.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powerkeeper-series-unveils-ace-007-ace-profit-redefine-ci-energy-solutions-302628601.html