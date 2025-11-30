Timeline Auctions Ltd: TimeLine Auctions Announces 2 December Sale Featuring Masterpieces of Ancient Art, Fossils and Natural History

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

HARWICH, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TimeLine Auctions will present an outstanding 410-lot sale on 2 December 2025, offering one of its most visually compelling themes to date: the animals of the ancient world, complemented by important fossils, geological marvels and select antiquities from distinguished collections. The auction will take place at TimeLine's headquarters in Harwich, Essex, with full international participation available via remote bidding.

Leading the sale is an exceptional Sogdian silver-gilt rhyton in the form of a wild boar's head, dating to the 5th-6th century AD. A masterpiece of early Iranian metalwork, it displays superb sculptural detail-from its pronounced snout and curled tusks to its heavy-lidded eyes and bristled mane. Measuring 8½ inches and weighing 1.3kg, it was acquired in the 1970s from a New York gallery and later entered a London private collection. Accompanied by an academic report by Dr Raffaele D'Amato and early photographs taken before cleaning, it is estimated at £60,000-£80,000.

Another star attraction is a large late Roman mosaic panel featuring 18 charming parakeets arranged in lively standing and perching poses. Comparable to an example in the Louvre, the panel measures an impressive 83½ by 80¾ inches and dates to the late Roman period. Its provenance includes a 1960s Montreal collection and Archaeologia Gallery in the 1980s. Estimate: £30,000-£40,000.

The classical offerings continue with a finely carved Roman marble figure of Mithras-Sabatios, the Phrygian deity depicted on horseback in a belted tunic, Persian trousers and flowing riding cloak. Dating to the 2nd century AD, it comes with an academic report by Dr D'Amato and traces to a Bavarian collection of the 1980s. Estimate: £12,000-£17,000.

Among the small antiquities is a delightful Roman sardonyx cameo ring (2nd-3rd century AD) carved with a peacefully sleeping dog and inscribed in ancient Greek. The inscription translates to "Be wakeful" or "(seal) of Gregory." Formerly in an English private collection (1970s-1990s), it is estimated at £1,500-£2,000.

From the early civilisations of Central Asia comes a Bactrian bronze zebu bull vessel with stopper, dating to the 1st Millennium BC. Its heavy dewlap and wide curving horns mark it as a classic emblem of authority in early Indus Valley culture. With provenance to Bonhams London (2013) and a 1987 New York collection, the estimate is £15,000-£20,000. Also of note is a 3rd Millennium BC Bactrian black chlorite ceremonial weight, carved with lions, serpents and birds, estimated at £8,000-£10,000.

Natural history enthusiasts will appreciate a dramatic juvenile Mosasaur fossil skull, dating to the Cretaceous Period (145-65 million years BP). With intact mandibles, eye sockets, jaw and throat teeth, it retains the formidable presence that made the Mosasaur one of prehistory's most feared marine predators. Estimate: £2,500-£3,500.

The sale concludes with a superb private collection of geodes and mineral specimens from Artigas, Uruguay. Highlights include a monumental grey quartz stalagmite geode section weighing 68.4kg (£5,000-£7,000) and a series of vivid amethyst and celadonite displays (£800-£3,000).

The auction will be conducted live at The Court House, 363 Main Road, Harwich, Essex. Viewing is by appointment only. International bidders may participate via absentee, telephone or live online bidding through TimeLine's platform or LiveAuctioneers. For enquiries, contact +44 7494 866514 or ah@timelineauctions.com. Full catalogue available at www.timelineauctions.com.