Ellomay Capital Ltd: Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. as of and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 16.9% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").

On November 30, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 33.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 - approximately NIS 919.1 million.

Dorad's operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025 - approximately NIS 205.8 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer - June-September; winter - December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) - March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which include the summer months of July-September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility and regulatory changes- the results included herein may not be indicative of third quarter results in the future or comparable to third quarter results in the past-

A convenience translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as of and for each of the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group- Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, the USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and 51% of approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;

16.875% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

51% of solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 160 MW that commenced construction processes;

Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 134 MW that have reached "ready to build" status; and

Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are connected to the grid and additional 22 MW that are awaiting connection to the grid.



Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position September 30 September 30 December 31 2025 2024 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,074,718 531,210 846,565 Trade receivables and accrued income 426,129 497,530 185,625 Other receivables 29,843 43,413 32,400 Financial derivatives - 1,661 - Total current assets 1,530,690 1,073,814 1,064,590 Non-current assets Restricted deposits 480,877 529,875 531,569 Long-term prepaid expenses 78,657 28,538 79,739 Fixed assets 2,595,943 2,953,489 2,697,592 Intangible assets 10,701 8,134 9,688 Right of use assets 52,636 54,250 54,199 Total non-current assets 3,218,814 3,574,286 3,372,787 Total assets 4,749,504 4,648,100 4,437,377 Liabilities Current maturities of loans from banks 341,094 341,281 321,805 Current maturities of lease liabilities 5,124 4,941 4,887 Current tax liabilities 35,763 - 14,016 Trade payables 384,283 440,303 168,637 Other payables 39,862 10,914 14,971 Financial derivatives 1,793 - - Total current liabilities 807,919 797,439 524,316 Non-current liabilities Loans from banks 1,650,143 1,904,195 1,750,457 Other long-term liabilities 38,756 9,827 60,987 Long-term lease liabilities 48,942 50,061 46,809 Provision for dismantling and restoration 38,039 36,204 38,102 Deferred tax liabilities, net 416,965 354,503 399,282 Liabilities for employee benefits, net 160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities 2,193,005 2,354,950 2,295,797 Equity Share capital 11 11 11 Share premium 642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders 3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings 1,102,622 849,753 971,306 Total equity 1,748,580 1,495,711 1,617,264 Total liabilities and equity 4,749,504 4,648,100 4,437,377

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss For the nine months ended For the three months ended Year ended

September 30 September 30 December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands NIS thousands

NIS thousands NIS thousands

Revenues 2,096,391 2,366,358 919,055 1,096,456 2,863,770 Operating costs of the Power Plant: Energy costs 348,607 483,965 168,087 193,180 574,572 Purchases of electricity and infrastructure services 1,073,708 1,073,350 418,989 505,678 1,372,618 Depreciation and amortization 168,757 183,735 65,909 68,016 106,266 Other operating costs 140,072 141,992 51,116 59,227 190,027 Total operating costs of Power Plant 1,731,144 1,883,042 704,101 826,101 2,243,483 Profit from operating the Power Plant 365,247 483,316 214,954 270,355 620,287 General and administrative expenses 25,698 25,328 9,209 8,600 23,929 Other income 15 30 15 30 58 Operating profit 339,564 458,018 205,760 261,785 596,416 Financing income 47,422 40,982 15,277 9,098 184,939 Financing expenses 216,241 166,818 67,355 63,736 193,825 Financing expenses, net 168,819 125,836 52,078 54,638 8,886 Profit before taxes on income 170,745 332,182 153,682 207,147 587,530 Taxes on income 39,429 76,408 35,305 47,664 135,203 Net Profit for the period 131,316 255,774 118,377 159,483 452,327

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Share capital

Share premium

Capital reserve for activities with shareholders

Retained earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) Balance as at

January 1, 2025 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 971,306 1,617,264 Net Profit for the period - - - 131,316 131,316 Balance as at

September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 1,102,622 1,748,580

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Balance as at

January 1,2024 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937 Net Profit for the period - - - 255,774 255,774 Dividend distributed - - - (50,000 - (50,000 - Balance as at

September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 849,753 1,495,711

For the three months ended

September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) Balance as at

July 1, 2025 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 984,245 1,630,203 Net Profit for the period - - - 118,377 118,377 Balance as at

September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 1,102,622 1,748,580

For the three months ended

September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Balance as at

July 1, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 740,270 1,386,228 Net Profit for the period - - - 159,483 159,483 Dividend distributed - - - (50,000 - (50,000 - Balance as at

September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 849,753 1,495,711

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd) Share capital

Share premium

Capital reserve for activities with shareholders

Retained earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the year ended

December 31, 2024 (Audited) Balance as at

January 1, 2024 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937 Dividend distributed - - - (125,000) (125,000) Net profit for the year - - - 452,327 452,327 Balance as at

December 31, 2024 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 971,306 1,617,264