WhiteWater: Tourism Growth Spurs New Era of Resort Investment in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the line between leisure and sport tourism continues to blur, resorts are investing in experiences that generate both excitement and revenue. With surf tourism on track to reach nearly USD 96 billion by 2030, WhiteWater partnered with Grand Hyatt Dubai to deliver the Middle East's first FlowRider Triple, an attraction designed for high capacity, strong spectator appeal, and repeat visitation. It sits within the resort's newly opened 20,000 m² water park, strategically built to boost family demand and strengthen year-round profitability.

"Our goal has always been to offer more than a stay; we want to create a destination," said Fathi Khogaly, Managing Director at Grand Hyatt Dubai & Area Vice President. "The addition of the water park enhances our luxury positioning and gives families even more reasons to spend their time with us."

The Growth of Aquatic Amenities

The hospitality landscape in the Middle East and North Africa is entering a defining era of transformation. Driven by unprecedented tourism growth, the sector is expected contribute $367 billion to the region's economy and support 7.7 million jobs in 2025 alone. As destinations across the region continue to expand, new resorts and attractions are opening at record speed. The result is a crowded, highly competitive market where exceptional service alone is no longer enough to stand out. One of the clear trends emerging from this boom is the rise of aquatic attractions at luxury resorts serving as strategic tools for driving occupancy, lengthening guest stays, and increasing overall property revenue.

"We're seeing a shift in how hotel operators approach luxury," said Mike Rigby, GM & RVP, Middle East at WhiteWater, the leading manufacturer of aquatic amenities. "It's not just about meeting expectations anymore, it's about expanding them. Even from a personal perspective, when I am choosing where to stay with my family, I actively seek properties that have extensive amenities, where I don't have to leave and I will always go back to the same destinations that cater to the whole family and provide on-site convenience."

Keeping Up with Growing Guest Demands

This trend is visible beyond Dubai. Earlier this year, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort in Antalya, Turkey opened Aqualantis, a 20,000 m² resort water park, even though the property is next to The Land of Legends Theme Park which offers guests complimentary access to its larger water park. Identifying the benefits of keeping guests at the hotel longer, they added their own water park on-site, which directly translates to higher average daily rates (ADR) often increasing revenue by $25-$150 per room. Similarly, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa in Jordan recently opened new aquatic amenities including several kids' slides, a splash pad, and an AquaPlay 300 structure. Both projects were supplied exclusively by WhiteWater, whose in-house design experts worked closely with the resorts to identify the right mix of attractions for their target audiences, ensuring each destination connects with its desired demographic and delivers the strongest return.

As competition intensifies, properties that strategically invest in attractions that enhance guest experience will be the ones to lead the market. Aquatic amenities offer a proven way to attract families, extend stays, and boost revenue, all while aligning with the luxury positioning the region is known for.

