Montag, 01.12.2025
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 01:06 Uhr
Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido, Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manoa Energy ("Manoa" or the "Company") today announced the start of commercial operations for the Helios 50MW Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") in Sapporo City, Hokkaido, Japan.

The Helios 50MW / 104 MWh BESS was developed in partnership with Brawn and HD Renewable Energy Japan (HDJP) by Brawn's 100% owned Japan based development platform Manoa Energy ("Manoa").

"Successful completion of our first standalone Extra High Voltage BESS asset emphasizes our commitment to sustainable infrastructure investment in Japan. Brawn will continue to develop our additional 1GW pipeline of Extra High Voltage and High Voltage assets throughout Japan, for commercial operations between 2026 and 2030." said Scott Reinhart, CEO of Brawn.

Helios construction began in April 2024. The project uses Tesla Megapack 2XL batteries, while Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) was managed by HOKKAIDENKO Corporation. The Helios asset is a 100% merchant BESS which will participate in the wholesale, balancing, and capacity markets.

Dean Cooper, Head of Manoa Energy and COO of Brawn said "Japan's energy storage sector is experiencing rapid acceleration, positioning Japan among the world's most dynamic energy storage markets. Manoa Energy is excited to be part of Japan's energy transition momentum, as the country emphasizes battery energy storage systems as a strategic priority for its critical energy infrastructure."

About Brawn

Brawn is an alternative investment manager focused on accelerating the energy transition across the Asia-Pacific region. With over 300+ projects purchased to date and a proven track record in renewable energy and infrastructure, Brawn specializes in originating, developing, and managing utility-scale projects, particularly in energy storage and clean energy solutions.

Along with its Japan energy storage portfolio, Brawn is also a strategic partner with Singapore based DDSP - a developer of next-generation digital and decarbonized energy infrastructure across Asia-Pacific. Focused on delivery for hyperscale clients alongside long-term operational partners, DDSP combines deep sectoral expertise across technical, operational, and investment disciplines to deliver and scale infrastructure in complex, underserved, and high-growth markets

Committed to global ESG principles, Brawn delivers sustainable investments that drive decarbonization while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helios-50-mw-bess-achieves-commercial-operations-in-hokkaido-japan-302628495.html

