The announcement follows sustained demand for specialized men's health care and professional medical training, alongside a rise in international referrals seeking advanced diagnostic evaluation in urological and metabolic conditions.

Strengthening Clinical Capacity and Diagnostic Services

As part of its expansion, the Center has increased its diagnostic infrastructure, adding new capabilities to support comprehensive men's health evaluations. These enhancements build on the Center's long-term strategy to broaden access to structured, research-driven health assessments for patients across multiple regions.

Newly added capacity supports the evaluation of hormonal, metabolic, urological, and preventive health indicators - areas where the Center continues to see heightened interest from both local and international healthcare partners. The updated infrastructure aims to streamline patient assessment, improve clinical accuracy, and facilitate coordinated care for cross-border referrals.

Growth in Professional Medical Training and Observational Learning

In parallel with its clinical growth, Yaman Altal Medical Center has expanded its professional training division, offering additional spaces for physicians participating in its ongoing educational and observational programs. These programs focus on diagnostic techniques, preventive care strategies, and updated clinical protocols related to men's health.

The expansion supports the Center's goal of enhancing the competencies of regional and international clinicians who seek structured, evidence-based professional development.

Digital Health Education Platform Reaches New Milestone

The Center also announced a major achievement for its digital health education efforts. Its public awareness platform - designed to provide reliable, research-backed information on men's health - has surpassed 6 million verified followers, positioning it as one of the region's largest online networks dedicated to evidence-based wellness education.

The platform continues to produce educational content developed in alignment with international medical guidelines, supporting community understanding of hormonal balance, metabolic health, prostate wellness, fertility, and preventive lifestyle strategies.

Leadership Statement

"Our mission remains focused on advancing men's health standards across the region by combining clinical excellence, research-driven methodologies, and accessible public education," said Dr. Yaman Altal, Consultant Urologist and spokesperson for the Center. "The expansion of our services and the growth of our educational network reflect the increasing need for structured, dependable, and modern approaches to men's wellness."

About Yaman Altal Medical Center

Yaman Altal Medical Center is a leading urological and men's health institution based in Amman, Jordan. The Center provides advanced diagnostic services, preventive care programs, and international physician training. Its digital men's health awareness network reaches over 6 million followers globally, delivering evidence-based education to audiences across multiple regions.

