China New Higher Education Group Announces FY2025 Annual Results

Solid High-Quality Development and Multi-Dimensional Efforts Paint a Magnificent Chapter in Education (1 December 2025, Hong Kong) Leading higher education group - China New Higher Education Group Limited ("New Higher Education Group", together with its subsidiaries, referred to as the "Group", stock code: 2001.HK), is pleased to announce the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 August 2025 ("Reporting Period"). Adhering to its mission of "enabling every student to achieve career success and life fulfillment", and anchored by its vision of "building the most student-oriented university with a century-long vision", the New Higher Education Group has focused on the core directions of "better learning outcomes, higher employment quality, better service experience and more beautiful campus environment". By precisely focusing on the entire student growth process, the Group comprehensively enhanced education and teaching quality, achieved fruitful results in high-quality employment, continuously strengthened its core competitiveness, and maintained robust financial performance. During the Reporting Period, the Group's revenue from principal business increased 7.8% year on year to RMB 2.6 billion, and the adjusted net profit increased 5.2% year on year to RMB 0.81 billion.

Deepening Education Reform and Innovation, Strengthening the Foundation of Talent Development Guided by the OBE concept, the Group continuously deepened its "Excellent Classroom" teaching reform competition to help students achieve better learning outcomes. This year, the number of awards won by teachers in national authoritative teaching competitions increased by 46.3% year on year, and one provincial-level special prize for teaching achievements was obtained. The number of awards won by students in high-level academic competitions reached a new record high. Among the 84 national undergraduate academic competitions recognized by the Ministry of Education, our students won 152 top prizes, marking the Group's most outstanding performance to date. Furthermore, the Group deepened the integration of industry and education for collaborative talent development, precisely aligned with societal needs, adding 288 new high-quality enterprise partners and 127 internship bases. Additionally, the Group continuously optimized its discipline and program structure, obtained approval for 2 national first-class courses, made forward-looking layouts for programs related to strategic emerging industries, added 5 new programs such as smart grid information engineering and information security, and applied for 6 new undergraduate programs including artificial intelligence and intelligent equipment and systems, as well as 7 new college-level programs. Refining Employment Services, Demonstrating Solid Strength The Group insists on treating high-quality employment as a core development goal, continuously upgrading its employment service system to provide students with higher employment quality. During the Reporting Period, the Group focused on five strategic regions, actively expanding service coverage in the Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Pearl River Delta, Sichuan-Chongqing region, and Xinjiang. It precisely connected with leading enterprises and institutions like Huawei and JD.com, building a "campus-to-workplace" one-stop channel. As of 31 August 2025, the initial employment rate of the 2025 graduates reached 98.22%, an increase of 3.13 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Four out of the Group's eight schools achieved an initial employment rate as high as 99%. The high-quality employment rate reached 53.94%, significantly increasing by 20.73 percentage points year on year, setting a historical record. The number of graduates employed at Fortune 500 companies, well-known central and state-owned enterprises, top-tier hospitals, and other renowned enterprises increased by 110.32%. The Group achieved abundant results in employment-related awards, accumulating 993 employment awards over four years, including 41 awards issued by Provincial Departments of Education and Human Resources, 907 employment-related competition awards, and 23 other employment awards, serving as important testimony to the Group's high-quality development. Increasing Resource Investment, Enhancing the Campus Environment The Group continuously increased investment in faculty, teaching software and hardware, industry-education integration, advantageous programs, and student-faculty experience, striving to create a "more beautiful campus environment" and "stronger front-line services" to provide students with a "better service experience". During the Reporting Period, the scale of "double-high" teachers (high academic qualifications and high professional titles) continued to expand, with a growth rate of 6.19%. The proportion of "dual-qualified" teachers reached 48%, possessing profound industry practice backgrounds and closely aligning with industrial development. Meanwhile, the Group strengthened teacher development capabilities by introducing the BOPPPS model, conducting 1,304 training sessions. A total of 90 teachers obtained the International ISW Teaching Skills certification. Over RMB1.1 million was invested annually to support academic advancement and advanced studies for 172 teachers, empowering curriculum innovation. Furthermore, the Group continuously increased investment in teaching funds, renovated teaching environments, upgraded 75 laboratories, built 10 new practical training labs, replaced 3,460 sets of desks and chairs, configured 782 computers, and replaced 129 smart blackboards to meet the needs for enhancing students' practical skills required for their target positions. Simultaneously, the Group continued to increase investment in campus construction, enhancing the happiness of students and faculty through refined measures, and successfully completed 77 infrastructure projects, and added 25 landscape sculptures and habitat features. For instance, the completion of library soft furnishing upgrades at Guizhou School, Northeast School, and Guangxi Schools, renovations and enhancements to the office and accommodation facilities for front-line teaching staff across multiple campuses, and the construction of a competition-grade athletic field at the Central China School, which received a national professional accreditation, further solidifying support for the Group's high-quality development. Practicing ESG Principles, Leading Green Development The Group integrates ESG development concepts throughout its entire operational process, deeply integrating business development with environmental protection and ecological construction. It actively fulfills social responsibilities, continuously optimizes its governance system, fully aligns with international standards and global ESG best practices, and firmly follows the path of sustainable and high-quality development. During the Reporting Period, the Group demonstrated excellent ESG performance, ranking at the forefront of the industry. Its S&P Global ESG score was 37, maintaining its position as seventh globally and first in China within the diversified consumer products industry, and it remained the highest score in the education industry within mainland China. Concurrently, the Group integrated ESG concepts into its schools. The Yunnan School, Guizhou School, Zhengzhou School, Central China School, and Gansu School were selected as "Water-Saving Universities", and the Yunnan School was selected as a "Green and Beautiful Campus" , and the Northeast School was selected as a "Green University". Regarding green campus construction, the Yunnan School completed the construction of a photovoltaic power generation system, with an average annual generating capacity of approximately 3 million kWh and a designed service life of 25 years, which will provide stable, clean energy support for the campus in the long run, putting green development concepts into practice. Over the past year, the Group consistently adhered to its initial mission of "educating talent for the Party and the country", deeply cultivating the fertile soil of education. With a proactive spirit to overcome challenges and a pragmatic approach pursuing excellence, it strengthened the development foundation for its vision of "building the most student-oriented university with a century-long vision". Looking ahead, the Group will continue its steady and pragmatic development pace, anchor the core direction of high-quality and connotative development, use ESG concepts as an important driver, continuously increase resource investment, actively integrate into the national strategy of building a strong education system, diligently run education that satisfies the people, and create greater value for the society. -END- About China New Higher Education Group Limited (2001.HK): Founded in 1999, China New Higher Education Group is a leading higher education group in China. The Group fully implements Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implements the fundamental task of cultivating students' morality, and takes "enabling every student to achieve career success and life fulfillment" as its mission, committed to "building the most student-oriented university with a century-long vision". The Group has 8 full-time colleges in 7 provinces across the country, cumulatively trained more than 500,000 high-quality applied and technical talents for the society, making positive contributions to the high-quality development of national strategies and regional economies. As a leader in high-quality employment, the school of the Group have been awarded the "Top 50 in National Employment Services", "Top 100 Cases of Employment and Entrepreneurship for National College Graduates", and "Excellence Award for National College Graduates' Grassroots Employment" for multiple years in a row, with a far higher employment rate than the national average. 01/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

