Linear Minerals Corp. Announces Completion of the Plan of Arrangement and Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("Linear" or the "Company") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 1, 2025 and November 6, 2025 the statutory arrangement under a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Westlinear Minerals Corp. ("Westlinear") has been completed on November 28, 2025.

Completion of the Arrangement, as set forth in the arrangement agreement and plan of arrangement dated August 1, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), entered into between the Company and Westlinear, was approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Linear Shareholders") on October 22, 2025 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 29, 2025, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement and on the payable date of November 28, 2025, the following occurred:

6,833,452 common shares of Westlinear (the "SpincoShares") were distributed to the Linear Shareholders on a pro rata basis. The Linear Shareholders received one (1) Spinco Share with respect to every ten (10) common shares of Linear held as at November 25, 2025, being the share distribution record date; Linear transferred the assets to Westlinear, being the Pontax West Lithium Property in Quebec, which assets are described in the Company's management information circular dated August 28, 2025, which was filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on September 8, 2025 under the Company's SEDAR+ profile; Westlinear became a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario; and Linear retained its working capital for its assets, and remains listed on the Exchange and continues to trade under the trading symbol, Linear, as a junior exploration company, and continues to be a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a three-month European advertising and investor awareness campaign with Aktiencheck.de AG. and its principal, Stefan Lindam, both arm's length parties to the Company. Based in Bad Marienberg, Germany. The awareness campaign is anticipated to commence on December 1, 2025, and will run for up to 3 months. The initial cost of the Campaign is EUR 25,000 and the Company may elect to extend the campaign. No shares or options are issuable to Aktiencheck.de AG or its principal as part of the engagement.

The principal of Aktiencheck.de AG is Stefan Lindam of Bahnhofstraße 6 56470 Bad Marienberg Deutschland. Mr. Lindam's email is stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de and main contact number is +49 2661 9890020. Aktiencheck.de AG and its principal have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Linear Minerals Corp or its securities, and no right or intent to acquire such an interest.

On behalf of the board of directors.

"Gurminder Sangha"

CEO, Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@linearminerals.com

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's plans regarding the Arrangement. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs; shareholder, court and regulatory approvals; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

