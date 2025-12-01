Nokia Oyj's Financial Calendar for 2026

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

1 December 2025 at 8:00 EET



Nokia Corporation's Financial Calendar for 2026

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release, Nokia provides its 2026 financial calendar, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2026:

report for Q4 and full year 2025: 29 January 2026

interim report for Q1 2026: 23 April 2026

report for Q2 2026 and half year 2026: 23 July 2026

interim report for Q3 2026 and January-September 2026: 22 October 2026

Publication of Nokia in 2025 annual report

Nokia plans to publish its Nokia in 2025 annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during the week starting on 2 March 2026.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2026 is planned to be held on 9 April 2026.

