Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts reports progress on divestment programme

Utrecht, 1 December 2025

Aalberts reports three transactions to rebalance its European portfolio for the building and industry segments.

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of Metalis SAS (Metalis), headquartered in France, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 158 million with 1,045 employees. The results of Metalis will be deconsolidated as of 1 December 2025. We would like to thank all employees of Metalis for their loyalty and ongoing efforts during the many years of Aalberts' ownership.

Aalberts has reached an agreement with its long-term joint venture to reduce the shareholding and giving up the controlling majority of Kan Sp. z.o.o (KAN), headquartered in Poland, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 160 million with 800 employees. As of 1 December 2025, the ownership in KAN will reduce to 45%, which will change the accounting treatment from full consolidation to equity accounting.

In addition, Aalberts N.V. has entered into an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of BROEN ApS (Broen), headquartered in Denmark, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 82 million with 500 employees. Closure is expected during the first half of 2026, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

These transactions are part of the divestment programme of our 'thrive 2030' strategy, as presented during our Capital Markets Day in December 2024.

Stéphane Simonetta (CEO) comments: "We will continue to rebalance our portfolio with clear strategic choices and disciplined capital allocation to ensure leadership positions and further alignment with four global tailwinds: urbanisation, technology acceleration, reshoring, and decarbonisation."

The impact of these transactions does not change the full year EBITA outlook provided in our 3Q results publication.

