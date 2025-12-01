NTPC has developed a standalone solar microgrid system that uses hydrogen as the storage medium to deliver 200 kW of round-the-clock power throughout the year. Designed to replace diesel gensets at off-grid Army locations, the system provides a reliable and sustainable power supply even in harsh winter conditions, where temperatures can drop to -40 C at an altitude of 4,500 meters.From pv magazine India Indian state-owned power producer NTPC announced it inaugurated a 3.7 MW solar plant that is a key component of the solar-hydrogen-battery energy storage system (BESS)-based microgrid project in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...