HONG KONG, Nov 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited ("Eternal Beauty Holdings" or the "Group" stock code: 6883.HK), a pioneer in China's beauty and fragrance industry, today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 (the 'Period'). Under the increasingly competitive market environment, the Group has taken proactive initiatives to navigate market challenges. Through effective cost optimization, improved operational efficiency, and a strategic reallocation of resources toward high-growth businesses, the Group achieved an operating profit and profit for the Period of RMB 164.4 million and RMB 133.2 million, representing year-on-year growth of 21.2% and 15.3%, respectively. This performance demonstrates the resilience of its core profitability.The Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK4.6 cents per Share and a special dividend of HK3.4 cents per Share for the six months ended 30 September 2025.Ms. Lam King, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: 'This interim result marks our first financial report since listing. The IPO has provided us with a strategic platform to accelerate brand development and business expansion, laying a solid foundation for long-term brand value creation and transformative growth. We are pleased with the steady progress across business segments.Amid the global rise in emotional wellness spending and the growth of the 'olfactory economy', fragrance is evolving from a simple sensory pleasure into a key solution for emotional well-being. The industry is undergoing a strategic transformation, moving beyond 'sensory delight' to address the 'core need for emotional health'. According to Frost & Sullivan, China's perfume market is expected to reach approximately RMB44 billion in 2028 and maintain stable growth. Against this backdrop, Eternal Beauty Holdings will continue to serve as a vital bridge for international brands entering China. Over recent years, we have observed the further popularization of perfumes and related fragrance products in the Chinese market. Their usage has expanded from conventional social settings to a far wider range of everyday spaces - homes, offices, and travel environments. The nature of fragrances has also shifted from being luxury items to an integral part of daily life, becoming a key medium for personal expression and crafting an ambiance, thereby continuously increasing product penetration. This trend aligns perfectly with the Group's strategy of focusing on high-margin niche brands, presenting us with vast growth opportunities.'As of 30 September 2025, Eternal Beauty Holdings' external brand portfolio comprised 74 brands. Perfumes were the most offered category, available from 53 brands. This was followed by home fragrances (22 brands), skincare (17 brands), personal care (10 brands), eyewear (8 brands), and color cosmetics (6 brands).Business ReviewOngoing Optimization of External Brand Portfolio; Strong Growth in Niche FragrancesDuring the Period, the Group has consistently adopted the 'multi-brand + omni-channel' business model, building an extensive sales network and consumer touchpoints through sound brand management and omni-channel sales services. As of 30 September 2025, the Group had more than 2.5 million members.Under the diversified brand development strategy, the Group continuously optimizes its brand portfolio by actively introducing high-potential, higher-margin niche fragrance brands to capture market growth opportunities. Brands within its portfolio, such as PARFUMS de MARLY, Dr. Vranjes, and ACCA KAPPA, have demonstrated growth momentum during the Period. Leveraging their unique brand stories, exquisite craftsmanship and clear-cut positioning, these niche fragrance brands precisely responded to market trends favoring personalization and emotional value. Sales of these brands recorded a significant year-on-year increase of 22.9%, substantially outperforming the market average and establishing themselves as a key driver of the Group's future growth.Expansion of Self-Owned Brand Santa Monica; Continuous Product Line UpgradesThe Group actively develops its own brand, Santa Monica - launching five upgraded perfumes and two scented candles'its first step into home fragrance'in 2025. This move will further diversify the product offering of the Group's self-owned brand, thereby enhancing brand recognition and market penetration. In addition, the Group continues to participate in international optical exhibitions. Through optimized retail channels, the Group further improves the efficiency of its sales network and provides consumers with higher quality, more personalized product choices.Integrated Omni-channel Sales Network; Synergy of Direct Sales and Retailer ChannelsThe Group has established a comprehensive integrated omni-channel sales network, with its business spanning over 400 cities across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. This sales network comprises three major channels, each strategically positioned for different consumer scenarios:- Direct sales channels: Consist of online stores the Group operates on e-commerce and social media platforms and offline stores/counters it operates in shopping malls and department stores to sell products directly to consumers. As of 30 September 2025, the Group operates 146 self-operated stores in total, comprising 46 online stores and 56, 39 and 5 offline stores/counters in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, respectively.- Retailer channels: Include online retailers and offline retailers. Online retailers refer to retailers that purchase products from the Group and directly sell them to consumers through online platforms; offline retailers include operators of chained cosmetics specialty stores, operators of individual stores for cosmetics products, beauty salons, operators of brand boutique stores, operators of home department stores and operators of chained or individual eyewear stores (collectively, the 'key accounts') and airports, airlines and downtown duty-free shops (collectively, the 'travel retailers'). As of 30 September 2025, the Group had a total of 623 retail customers, of which the number of online retail customers was 77, the number of key accounts was 534, and the number of travel retailers was 12.- Distribution channels: As of 30 September 2025, the Group's products reached the market through a total of 94 distributor customers, who purchase from the Group and resell to retailers.It is noteworthy that the Group's self-operated retail brand, PERFUME BOX, operates through both online and offline sales channels. As of 30 September 2025, the Group has opened 7 PERFUME BOX offline stores nationwide, covering strategic Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Nanjing. The layout strategy focuses on core areas with strong spending power and high fashion awareness, aiming to accelerate brand image establishment and market penetration.Outlook and Strategic PlanDeepening Brand, Channels and Experience Strategies to Drive Future High-quality GrowthEternal Beauty Holdings' brand strategy will follow a dual-track approach. One track involves expanding its international brand portfolio by introducing more leading premium home fragrance and niche perfume brands to reinforce market leadership. The other focuses on developing a systematic self-owned brand incubation platform to cultivate competitive and diverse brand matrices. This includes the further developing self-owned brands such as Santa Monica and acquiring or investing in external brands. Through optimizing, broadening and diversifying its brand and product portfolios, strengthening the Group's market leading position.Furthermore, the Group will continue to expand the coverage of its offline self-operated stores by adding PERFUME BOX stores and other new self-operated offline stores/counters. This expansion aims to broaden consumer base and diversify product offerings aimed at consumers with differing characteristics and preferences. As the Group's proprietary brand store, PERFUME BOX will enhance brand awareness and deepen the consumer experience through various approaches, including thematic displays, interactive installations, and professional shopping guidance. By promoting innovative retail models and optimizing the brand architecture, the Group aims not only to elevate the consumer brand experience but also to establish PERFUME BOX as a leading experiential space in fragrance retail. This strategy will further consolidate the Group's industry position in the premium perfume market and lay a solid foundation for future business development.Ms. Lam concluded: 'Beyond our core business operations, we have also conducted in-depth market research and actively participated in various industry events. These initiatives have not only deepened our ongoing analysis of the industry but also continuously enhanced our industry influence. In July 2025, we organized the second International Perfume Festival in Hong Kong, drawing numerous fragrance enthusiasts; in August and September 2025, we successfully released the '2025 Hong Kong & Macau Fragrance Market Trends White Paper' and '2025 China Perfume and Fragrance White Paper', and convened the relevant marketing conference, both of which were widely covered by multiple mainstream media.'Looking ahead, we will implement a dual-track strategy of 'International Brand Expansion' and 'Proprietary Brand Incubation', combined with upgrading our in-store retail experiences, to solidify our leading position in the high-end fragrance market and further develop our skincare category. We will also upgrade our digitalized CRM system, mid-office systems and finance and operation systems, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our business operations. In summary, we are confident in our prospects and are committed to driving the sustainable growth of our business, delivering long-term and stable returns to our shareholders.'About Eternal Beauty Holdings LimitedEternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in terms of retail sales in 2023. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 30 September 2025, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 74 external brands, including Herm's, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and/or Macau.Source: Eternal Beauty Holdings LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.