The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) says "timely investments" are essential to unlock the full value of renewables and reduce reliance on coal generators for system security as the nation's clean energy transition continues.From pv magazine Australia AEMO has released the 2025 Transition Plan for System Security outlining key points and the investments required to maintain system security in the National Electricity Market (NEM) over the next decade. AEMO Chief Executive Officer Daniel Westerman said the expanded report provides technical information to navigate the next 10 years of ...

