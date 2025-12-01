Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 October 2025

Number of shares: 52 589 879

Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 008 950

Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 255 144

French Société anonyme with a capital of 84 143 806.40 euros

Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac

RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME

Rémy Cointreau