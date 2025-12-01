Strategic acquisition deepens Wayve's AI data capabilities and expands its presence in Germany following the launch of its Testing and Development Hub near Stuttgart.

Wayve, the leader in Embodied AI for autonomous driving, today announced the acquisition of Quality Match, a German startup known for its expertise in data quality assurance for computer vision datasets and artificial intelligence. This acquisition reflects Wayve's continued investment in data accuracy as a cornerstone of safe and scalable autonomous driving.

Founded in 2019, Quality Match brings deep expertise in interpreting and analysing data used to train AI models for applications such as advanced assisted and automated driving. As Wayve advances toward the commercial deployment of its AI Driver software, integrating Quality Match strengthens its ability to efficiently develop high-quality, auditable datasets that are essential for building reliable and explainable AI models.

Quality Match's team of 20 specialists, based in Germany, will join Wayve's global operations. The acquisition expands Wayve's presence in the country following the launch of its Testing and Development Hub near Stuttgart in early 2025, further establishing Germany as a key center for engineering and AI innovation within Wayve. Daniel Kondermann, CEO of Quality Match, will join Wayve as Director of Data.

Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO of Wayve:

"Bringing Quality Match into Wayve marks a strategic step forward in our commitment to deliver safe and trustworthy AI. Daniel and his team have built exceptional expertise in data quality and understanding for AI, which will strengthen the robustness, interpretability, and performance of our systems.

We're thrilled to welcome the Quality Match team as we continue building the Embodied AI foundation models that will power the next generation of intelligent mobility."

Daniel Kondermann, Director of Data at Wayve and former CEO of Quality Match:

"At Quality Match, our mission has been to enhance data quality through advanced quality assurance and annotation optimization. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built.

Joining Wayve is an exciting opportunity to apply our expertise to one of the most exciting domains: autonomous driving. Together with Wayve's pioneering approach to embodied intelligence, we can accelerate the development of safe and scalable AI."

About Wayve

Founded in 2017, Wayve is the leading developer of Embodied AI technology for automated driving. Its advanced AI software and foundation models for autonomy enable vehicles to perceive, understand, and navigate any environment, enhancing the usability and safety of autonomous driving systems. Wayve develops mapless and hardware-agnostic Embodied AI products for automakers and fleet owners, accelerating the path from assisted to automated driving. Backed by top investors like SoftBank Group, NVIDIA, Uber, and Eclipse Ventures, Wayve's mission is to reimagine mobility with embodied intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.wayve.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201102695/en/

Contacts:

media@wayve.ai