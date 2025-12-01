Anzeige
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
01.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
01-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

01/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: - 
 
Amount    Security Description                      Listing Category      ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: RELX PLC 
 
60000 (Block Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each; fully paid         Equity shares (commercial GB00B2B0DG97 --  
Listing)                                   companies) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
2000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
62000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
65000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
104000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
585000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
85000     iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Magyar Export-Import Bank Zártkörûen Mûködõ Részvénytársaság 
 
       6.000% Notes due 16/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like 
100000000   denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   securities         XS2719137965 --  
       EUR1,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
       4.500% Notes due 07/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like 
250000000   denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   securities         XS2594907664 --  
       EUR1,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
1000000    GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like     XS2671672223 --  
       paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
45000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080;   Debt and debt-like     DE000A2T0VU5 --  
       fully paid                           securities 

Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 
 
67604777   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid          Equity shares (transition) GB00BLB5BF24 --  
 
32035223   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid          Equity shares (transition) GB00BLB5BF24 --  

Issuer Name: Eutelsat Communications S.A. 
 
                                       Equity shares 
207000000   Ordinary Shares of EUR1.00 each; fully paid          (international commercial FR0010221234 --  
                                       companies secondary 
                                   listing) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
489000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
38000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
6000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
22000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
1790000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
765000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
110000000   10.50% Notes due 01/12/2028; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like     XS3239974978 --  
       denominations of BRL25,000 each)                securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares 
3821366    Series 3306 due 01/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Securitised derivatives  XS3150700238 --  
       to bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
1416430    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by   Securitised derivatives  GB00BTDGRF10 --  
       Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co., Ltd. due 01/06/2027 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2000000    Securities due 01/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised derivatives  XS3153220903 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
162500    WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
3000     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like     JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
2000     WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
15800     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY872 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
3500     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY435 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
133500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
500      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
5400     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DK975 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
10700     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY328 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
230000    WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DK645 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
82000     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
143500    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
129500    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
27900     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                       securities
12900     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
3500     WisdomTree Lead; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     JE00B2QY0436 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
9312000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
1500     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
5000     WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXY63 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
710070    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid              Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
16400     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
16500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
142100    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
18000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
36300     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
26300     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
162785    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
5000     WisdomTree Grains; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYL00 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 
 
       3.608% to Floating Rate Notes due 01/12/2033; fully paid; 
1250000000  (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and     Debt and debt-like     XS3239159034 --  
       integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and   securities 
     including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
11000     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     XS2665005059 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
15000     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00B588CD74 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
247000    WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like     JE00BQRFDY49 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
3500     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
620000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 
 
       8.00% Notes due 28/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
500000000   denominations of MXN2,500,000 each and increments of      securities         XS3243314179 --  
       MXN100,000 in excess thereof) 
 
 
       Zero Coupon Notes due 28/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and debt-like 
500000000   denominations of MXN2,500,000 each and increments of      securities         XS3243307637 --  
       MXN100,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 
 
11000     (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     GB00B00FHZ82 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
13500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     JE00B766LB87 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
6500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 
 
       Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities; fully paid;  Debt and debt-like 
1000000000  (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral  securities         XS3226594581 --  
       multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
830      WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     IE00B878KX55 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
8500     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
13000     WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     XS2771643025 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
25000     WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     XS3022291473 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
195000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
390000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     XS2819843900 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
9500     WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     IE00BLRPRL42 --  
                                       securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 409784 
EQS News ID:  2237652 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
