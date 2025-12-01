DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 01-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: - Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: RELX PLC 60000 (Block Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial GB00B2B0DG97 -- Listing) companies) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 2000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 62000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 65000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 104000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 585000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 85000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: Magyar Export-Import Bank Zártkörûen Mûködõ Részvénytársaság 6.000% Notes due 16/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 100000000 denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of securities XS2719137965 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 4.500% Notes due 07/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 250000000 denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of securities XS2594907664 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 1000000 GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2671672223 -- paid securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 45000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- fully paid securities Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 67604777 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares (transition) GB00BLB5BF24 -- 32035223 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares (transition) GB00BLB5BF24 -- Issuer Name: Eutelsat Communications S.A. Equity shares 207000000 Ordinary Shares of EUR1.00 each; fully paid (international commercial FR0010221234 -- companies secondary listing) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 489000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities 38000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 6000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- paid securities 22000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 1790000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities 765000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 110000000 10.50% Notes due 01/12/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3239974978 -- denominations of BRL25,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares 3821366 Series 3306 due 01/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes Securitised derivatives XS3150700238 -- to bearer of GBP1 each) 1416430 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Securitised derivatives GB00BTDGRF10 -- Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co., Ltd. due 01/06/2027 Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2000000 Securities due 01/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3153220903 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 162500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 3000 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities 15800 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities 3500 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities 133500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 5400 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 10700 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 230000 WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 -- securities 82000 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 143500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 129500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 27900 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 12900 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 3500 WisdomTree Lead; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0436 -- securities 9312000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 1500 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 5000 WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXY63 -- securities 710070 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 16400 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 16500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 142100 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 18000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 36300 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 26300 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 162785 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 5000 WisdomTree Grains; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYL00 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 3.608% to Floating Rate Notes due 01/12/2033; fully paid; 1250000000 (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and Debt and debt-like XS3239159034 -- integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 11000 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 15000 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 247000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- paid securities 3500 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities 620000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 8.00% Notes due 28/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 500000000 denominations of MXN2,500,000 each and increments of securities XS3243314179 -- MXN100,000 in excess thereof) Zero Coupon Notes due 28/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 500000000 denominations of MXN2,500,000 each and increments of securities XS3243307637 -- MXN100,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 11000 (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B00FHZ82 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 13500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities 6500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities; fully paid; Debt and debt-like 1000000000 (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral securities XS3226594581 -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 830 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B878KX55 -- securities 8500 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities 13000 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771643025 -- securities 25000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities 195000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 390000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 9500 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRL42 -- securities

