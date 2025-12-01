The Norwegian industrial heat pump specialist said its HoegTemp system has a heat supply capacity of 0.2 MW to 5 MW and a coefficient of performance of up to 2.16.Norwegian heating specialist Enerin SA has developed an industrial heat pump that is purportedly capable of delivering heat up to 250 C and adapting to different operating conditions. "The HoegTemp has been piloted by blue-chip companies in the pharmaceutical and animal-feed sectors, with early adopters GE Healthcare, Pelagia and IVAR IKS Biogas," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting it recently raised NOK 180 million ...

