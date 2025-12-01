Anzeige
01.12.2025 09:41 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 11.6502 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23146948 
 
CODE: CSWU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1681044993 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681044993 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CSWU LN 
LEI Code:   549300PHL2YMVN7ZM794 
Sequence No.: 409852 
EQS News ID:  2237950 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2237950&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.