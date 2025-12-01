DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 705.144 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 175199 CODE: CW8G LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN LEI Code: 5493003BFED2MWDBYH64 Sequence No.: 409855 EQS News ID: 2237956 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

