DJ Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.8314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5443898 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN LEI Code: 5493006O67FBYGRB0H32 Sequence No.: 409858 EQS News ID: 2237962 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)